Apartment List
/
NC
/
emerald isle
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Emerald Isle, NC with garage

Emerald Isle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
319 Bell Cove Court
319 Bell Cove Ct, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely home in Bell Cove Village. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Gated community just off Coast Guard Road. Spacious open floor plan w/bonus room & office. Great outdoor living space for entertaining! Ideal location for easy access to the mainland.
Results within 5 miles of Emerald Isle

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
108 Abaco Dr E
108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2109 sqft
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
117 Halls Creek Dr
117 Halls Creek Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2364 sqft
This beautiful home is located on Halls Creek and features water recreation with it's own dock. The floor plan is exquisite with 4 bedrooms and an office. Bedrooms have new carpet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
129 Little Bay Dr
129 Little Bay Drive, Cedar Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3178 sqft
Large home in the desired Marsh Harbour subdivision sitting in the heart of Cedar Point and just a short distance to local Emerald Isle beaches, downtown Swansboro restaurants, and centrally located between Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point military

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
114 Ryan Glenn Drive
114 Ryan Glenn Drive, Swansboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
You''ll love living in this subdivision close to everything. Great city park across the road and the home is very well maintained on a nice corner lot. Home offers 3 bedrooms/2 bath and large one car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
118 Charleston Park Lane
118 Charleston Park Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Home Sweet Home! This 3 bed, 2 bath, cottage-styled home is truly sweet. It features a split floor plan, covered back porch, garage, and stainless steel appliances in desirable Charleston Park for only $1200 per month.

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
670 White Oak Crossing
670 White Oak Crossing, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3430 sqft
Wonderfully well maintained home on a one acre lot in a very private subdivision with water access and a community pool. Come inside to a full foyer with laminate wood flooring that flows into a large family room with a ceiling fan and gas logs.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
240 Star Hill Drive
240 Star Hill Drive, Cape Carteret, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
What more could you want! This three bedroom home with a bonus room over garage offers two full garages, in-ground swimming pool with heater, full house generator, screened -in porch, fenced backyard and a first floor master bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
128 Silver Creek Drive
128 Silver Creek Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Nice ranch style home in Silver Creek. 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, Crystal Coast beaches! Recent improvements include new carpet & interior paint. Major appliances are included. Large yard w/backyard patio.
Results within 10 miles of Emerald Isle

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Brice Court
205 Brice Ct, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Brice Court Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Hubert - Welcome home to Pleasant Ridge. Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a two car garage.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
503 A Village Green Dive
503 A Village Green Dr, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City - Amazing Furnished Bradywine property in Morehead City! The covered front porch welcomes you to step inside this professionally furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome that looks straight out of a

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
172 Rosemary Ave
172 Rosemary Avenue, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in the Sagewood subdivision. The house has been freshly painted and features a fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in kitchen, a large fenced-in yard with a storage shed and a community pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
138 Hawthorne Dr
138 Hawthorne Drive, Pine Knoll Shores, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1520 sqft
Open and spacious floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle back from the street. Front wrap around deck has vaulted ceiling in living room. Large working kitchen. Huge laundry room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
132 Avon Dr
132 Avon Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2872 sqft
Beautiful home in quiet creekside subdivision. 4 Bedrooms 3 & 1/2 baths. With a home office / playroom and full dining. with water access! Down stairs office! Stainless steel appliances, spacious, must see!Open back porch. Attached two car garage..

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
140 Van Riggs Road
140 Van Riggs Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1268 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large wooded lot close to base. Includes a large fenced-in back yard with a 2 car side-load garage and utility sink.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
152 Otway Burns Drive
152 Otway Burns Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1695 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the lovely White Oak Crossing subdivision in Swansboro. This home includes a large wrap around porch, white picket fencing, covered breeze way to double garage and comes complete with a washer and dryer.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
313 Limbaugh Lane
313 Limbaugh Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2310 sqft
Lovely, custom home in waterfront White Oak Crossing. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Large, open floor plan. Living room has fireplace w/gas logs. Gorgeous granite in kitchen w/breakfast nook. Formal dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
306 Basil Ct
306 Basil Ct, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
306 Basil Ct - 3 bedroom with a bonus room over garage. 2 bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Lawn mower & weed eater included. Located in Sagewood subdivision in Hubert. Close to base, shopping, schools, and the beaches. (RLNE4693790)

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
162 Kelly Cir
162 Kelly Cir, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
- Nice 3 BR, 2.5 BA end unit townhome in gated community with community pool! Property has one car garage, stainless steel appliances and washer-dryer connect and first floor bedroom. Close to back gate of Camp Lejeune and schools.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
204 Gray Fox Run
204 Gray Fox Run, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
This is an adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home with a nice sized fenced in backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Emerald Isle, NC

Emerald Isle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Emerald Isle 2 BedroomsEmerald Isle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEmerald Isle 3 BedroomsEmerald Isle Apartments with Balcony
Emerald Isle Apartments with GarageEmerald Isle Apartments with ParkingEmerald Isle Apartments with Pool
Emerald Isle Apartments with Washer-DryerEmerald Isle Dog Friendly ApartmentsEmerald Isle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCBeaufort, NC
Newport, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCJames City, NCSwansboro, NC
River Bend, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community College