3609 Union Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:23 AM

3609 Union Street

3609 Union St · (757) 499-5688
Location

3609 Union St, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3609 Union Street · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2732 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Spacious and upgraded home in Stockbridge - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. The large master suite has a separate tub/shower and large vanity. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and the fireplace makes the space feel extra cozy. Other features include a pantry between the dining room and kitchen, fenced in backyard, and 2 bonus rooms- one upstairs and one downstairs. The community is perfect for walking and features a swimming pool, playground, and community center that is available to rent for private parties.

(RLNE5663652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Union Street have any available units?
3609 Union Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3609 Union Street have?
Some of 3609 Union Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3609 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 3609 Union Street offer parking?
No, 3609 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 3609 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Union Street have a pool?
Yes, 3609 Union Street has a pool.
Does 3609 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 3609 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3609 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3609 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
