3609 Union Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

Spacious and upgraded home in Stockbridge - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. The large master suite has a separate tub/shower and large vanity. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and the fireplace makes the space feel extra cozy. Other features include a pantry between the dining room and kitchen, fenced in backyard, and 2 bonus rooms- one upstairs and one downstairs. The community is perfect for walking and features a swimming pool, playground, and community center that is available to rent for private parties.



(RLNE5663652)