3609 Union Street

Amenities
Spacious and upgraded home in Stockbridge - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. The large master suite has a separate tub/shower and large vanity. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and the fireplace makes the space feel extra cozy. Other features include a pantry between the dining room and kitchen, fenced in backyard, and 2 bonus rooms- one upstairs and one downstairs. The community is perfect for walking and features a swimming pool, playground, and community center that is available to rent for private parties.
(RLNE5663652)