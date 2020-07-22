/
pasquotank county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Pasquotank County, NC📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2212 W Main St Ext
2212 Main Street Ext, Pasquotank County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Charming Home With Great Yard - This 3BR/2BA home has new carpet, dining area, kitchen with lots of cabinet space comes with refrigerator, built-in stove, and counter top burners, nice size living room, master bedroom has walk-in closet, 1 car
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hugh Cale
602 S Road St
602 South Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute and Affordable 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Bungalow w Bonus Room - Cute and affordable 2 bed, 1.5 bath bungalow w bonus room and covered front porch in walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks and waterfront. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5920546)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1412 Nelson Street
1412 Nelson Street, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
1412 Nelson Street Available 09/01/20 1412 Nelson Street - Beautiful home in a new Community in Elizabeth City, Close to shopping and restaurants. Gas heat, fire place, jetted tub 30 year roof with 1-care attached garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
905 Bartlett Avenue
905 Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1028 sqft
Charming home with original features and modern updates - Adorable, recently renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom bungalow. This charming home features original hardwood floors, gas stove, and large fenced in yard. (RLNE4937802)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
217 Harbor Bay Drive
217 Harbor Bay Drive, Elizabeth City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
217 Harbor Bay Drive - Town Home near Coast Guard Base. Near shopping and schools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4703836)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
703 Maple St
703 Maple Street, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
703 Maple St Available 05/15/20 Lots of Charm And Unique Features - This 3BR/2BA home is too cute to pass up. The kitchen has been updated and has great laminate flooring, lots of cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
214 Oak Grove Ave
214 Oak Grove Ave, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
214 Oak Grove Ave Available 04/14/20 3 bed,1.5 bath close Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City - 3BR/1.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
3609 Union Street
3609 Union St, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2732 sqft
Spacious and upgraded home in Stockbridge - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. The large master suite has a separate tub/shower and large vanity.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield Heights
100 Coopers Ln
100 Coopers Lane, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Brick Ranch in Chappell Garden Subdivision - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch in town with central-electric hvac. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven-electric.
Last updated February 13 at 11:29 AM
1 Unit Available
122 Sutton Dr.
122 Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1121 sqft
122 Sutton Dr. Available 02/14/20 Small Neighborhood Convienent to the Elizabeth City area. - This cute property is located in a small neighborhood located off of Halstead Blvd.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
2211 Shady Drive
2211 Shady Drive, Pasquotank County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
1 Story, Brick Ranch with fenced in back yard and invisible fence. 1 Car Attached Garage.
Results within 10 miles of Pasquotank County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Kemp Lane
119 Kemp Lane, Perquimans County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2076 sqft
119 Kemp Lane Available 08/01/20 Quiet, Country Home - Conveniently located just a few miles off of Highway 17, this home has been updated with new flooring, paint, new tile and fixtures in the bathrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Pasquotank County area include Hampton University, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk State University, and Old Dominion University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Newport News, and Hampton have apartments for rent.