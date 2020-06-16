All apartments in Elizabeth City
Find more places like 1408 Charlotte St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elizabeth City, NC
/
1408 Charlotte St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

1408 Charlotte St

1408 Charlotte St · (252) 621-1785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elizabeth City
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1408 Charlotte St, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Large Home With Everything You Need! - 5BR/3.5BA beautiful home with energy efficient items like central natural gas heat, tankless natural gas water heater, central ac, large living room with gas fireplace, flex room, downstairs, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite counter tops, kitchen island, pantry, blinds or shades in most rooms, large master bedroom with double closets, master bath with jetted tub, work bench and extra shelving for storage in garage, good size bedrooms, 5th bedroom on 3rd floor has full bath, and fenced in backyard, community pool and club house. No EIC. Pets Negotiable, no cats. *For sale by owner*.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2364054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Charlotte St have any available units?
1408 Charlotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elizabeth City, NC.
What amenities does 1408 Charlotte St have?
Some of 1408 Charlotte St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Charlotte St currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Charlotte St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Charlotte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 Charlotte St is pet friendly.
Does 1408 Charlotte St offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Charlotte St does offer parking.
Does 1408 Charlotte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Charlotte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Charlotte St have a pool?
Yes, 1408 Charlotte St has a pool.
Does 1408 Charlotte St have accessible units?
No, 1408 Charlotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Charlotte St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Charlotte St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Charlotte St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1408 Charlotte St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1408 Charlotte St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tanglewood Lake Apartments
3895 Waterside Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Similar Pages

Elizabeth City 3 Bedrooms
Elizabeth City Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VA
Chesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VA
Suffolk, VAFranklin, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity