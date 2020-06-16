1408 Charlotte St

Amenities

Large Home With Everything You Need! - 5BR/3.5BA beautiful home with energy efficient items like central natural gas heat, tankless natural gas water heater, central ac, large living room with gas fireplace, flex room, downstairs, beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite counter tops, kitchen island, pantry, blinds or shades in most rooms, large master bedroom with double closets, master bath with jetted tub, work bench and extra shelving for storage in garage, good size bedrooms, 5th bedroom on 3rd floor has full bath, and fenced in backyard, community pool and club house. No EIC. Pets Negotiable, no cats. *For sale by owner*.



