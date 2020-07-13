All apartments in Elizabeth City
Tanglewood Lake Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM

Tanglewood Lake Apartments

3895 Waterside Dr · (919) 230-9655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3895 Waterside Dr, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tanglewood Lake Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
Elizabeth City's Newest Luxury Apartment Community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tanglewood Lake Apartments have any available units?
Tanglewood Lake Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elizabeth City, NC.
What amenities does Tanglewood Lake Apartments have?
Some of Tanglewood Lake Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tanglewood Lake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tanglewood Lake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tanglewood Lake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tanglewood Lake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tanglewood Lake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tanglewood Lake Apartments offers parking.
Does Tanglewood Lake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tanglewood Lake Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tanglewood Lake Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tanglewood Lake Apartments has a pool.
Does Tanglewood Lake Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Tanglewood Lake Apartments has accessible units.
Does Tanglewood Lake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tanglewood Lake Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Tanglewood Lake Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tanglewood Lake Apartments has units with air conditioning.
