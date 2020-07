Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch on over half acre lot just minutes from Lake Norman. Great floor plan with no unusable space. Custom hardwood floors, ceramic tile and updated lighting. Master boasts walk-in closets, private balcony and jetted tub in master bath. Two-car basement garage with added storage space. Credit and criminal background checks part of the application process with $50 application fee per adult (age 18 and over). Small pet okay with $500 non-refundable pet fee.