4355 Catawba Burris Road
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:09 PM

4355 Catawba Burris Road

4355 Catawba Burris Road · No Longer Available
Location

4355 Catawba Burris Road, Denver, NC 28037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully built brick ranch off Slanting Bridge Rd near new Publix/Village @ Sherrills Ford. 2 bedroom/1 bath w/laminate wood flooring throughout, front covered patio, oversize back patio, fenced yard, expansive flat yard & a new 8x12 storage shed (in addition to an exterior storage closet). Nice dark wood kitchen w/plenty of cabinetry. Clean & ready for move in by 4/1. Washer & dryer/dishwasher/stove/microwave/fridge included. Large driveway can fit up to 4 vehicles - AND NO HOA - so park your RV or boat in the driveway as well! PETS conditional w/fee. NEWER concrete BACK PATIOS poured for a large ~16X18 outdoor living area w/privacy fence btwn you & neighbor. Generous fenced backyard space area ideal for pets, but yard area extends way beyond fence. THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL! Looking for a tenant that appreciates a nice place to live and will take good care of it. Agent is owner. Tenant to verify schools. Photos of furnished and unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Catawba Burris Road have any available units?
4355 Catawba Burris Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, NC.
What amenities does 4355 Catawba Burris Road have?
Some of 4355 Catawba Burris Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 Catawba Burris Road currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Catawba Burris Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Catawba Burris Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4355 Catawba Burris Road is pet friendly.
Does 4355 Catawba Burris Road offer parking?
Yes, 4355 Catawba Burris Road offers parking.
Does 4355 Catawba Burris Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4355 Catawba Burris Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Catawba Burris Road have a pool?
No, 4355 Catawba Burris Road does not have a pool.
Does 4355 Catawba Burris Road have accessible units?
No, 4355 Catawba Burris Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Catawba Burris Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4355 Catawba Burris Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4355 Catawba Burris Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4355 Catawba Burris Road does not have units with air conditioning.

