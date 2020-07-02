4355 Catawba Burris Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully built brick ranch off Slanting Bridge Rd near new Publix/Village @ Sherrills Ford. 2 bedroom/1 bath w/laminate wood flooring throughout, front covered patio, oversize back patio, fenced yard, expansive flat yard & a new 8x12 storage shed (in addition to an exterior storage closet). Nice dark wood kitchen w/plenty of cabinetry. Clean & ready for move in by 4/1. Washer & dryer/dishwasher/stove/microwave/fridge included. Large driveway can fit up to 4 vehicles - AND NO HOA - so park your RV or boat in the driveway as well! PETS conditional w/fee. NEWER concrete BACK PATIOS poured for a large ~16X18 outdoor living area w/privacy fence btwn you & neighbor. Generous fenced backyard space area ideal for pets, but yard area extends way beyond fence. THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL! Looking for a tenant that appreciates a nice place to live and will take good care of it. Agent is owner. Tenant to verify schools. Photos of furnished and unfurnished.