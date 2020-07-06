3829 Marietta Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bedrooms, 1 bath duplex available. Just 2 years old. These units have stained concrete floors (no carpet or laminate), granite countertops, plenty of closet space and sit in a great location with easy access to New Hwy 16 or Business 16. Private back patios and covered front porches. Minutes to grocery store and restaurants. Located in highly desires Rock Springs/North Lincoln School Districts. Close to all that Lake Norman has to offer. Small dog ok with $500 pet fee (25 lbs or less). Refrigerator is included. Washer/Dryer Connection. Water and Lawn Maintenance is included. AT&T Fiber available. No satellite allowed. $50 application fee per adult. A credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process. Available May 5th. Contact listing office for more details. The units are not able to be shown until vacated and cleaned. Do not disturb tenants.