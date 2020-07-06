All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

3829 Marietta Place

3829 Marietta Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3829 Marietta Pl, Denver, NC 28037

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bedrooms, 1 bath duplex available. Just 2 years old. These units have stained concrete floors (no carpet or laminate), granite countertops, plenty of closet space and sit in a great location with easy access to New Hwy 16 or Business 16. Private back patios and covered front porches. Minutes to grocery store and restaurants. Located in highly desires Rock Springs/North Lincoln School Districts. Close to all that Lake Norman has to offer. Small dog ok with $500 pet fee (25 lbs or less). Refrigerator is included. Washer/Dryer Connection. Water and Lawn Maintenance is included. AT&T Fiber available. No satellite allowed. $50 application fee per adult. A credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process. Available May 5th. Contact listing office for more details. The units are not able to be shown until vacated and cleaned. Do not disturb tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 Marietta Place have any available units?
3829 Marietta Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, NC.
What amenities does 3829 Marietta Place have?
Some of 3829 Marietta Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 Marietta Place currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Marietta Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Marietta Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 Marietta Place is pet friendly.
Does 3829 Marietta Place offer parking?
No, 3829 Marietta Place does not offer parking.
Does 3829 Marietta Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 Marietta Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Marietta Place have a pool?
No, 3829 Marietta Place does not have a pool.
Does 3829 Marietta Place have accessible units?
No, 3829 Marietta Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Marietta Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3829 Marietta Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3829 Marietta Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3829 Marietta Place does not have units with air conditioning.

