Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Lake Lover's Paradise found - Waterfront 3 bdrm, 2 bath Condo in Davidson. Spacious 1373 sf top floor unit overlooking Lake Davidson. This unit also has a garage and elevator access. Launch your kayak from your backyard or enjoy the various parks with easy walking distance. Numerous restaurants and shopping establishment within blocks. Features include vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, covered lake view balcony, built-in closets, jacuzzi bath tub, and double sinks.



(RLNE5779442)