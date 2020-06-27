All apartments in Davidson
560 Jetton St
560 Jetton St

560 Jetton Street · No Longer Available
Location

560 Jetton Street, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect for the city dweller or executive needing a minutes access to the interstate. This spacious multi level Meeting Street builder townhome, features a lower level entry, perfect space for a home office, middle level or second floor is the main living space with beautiful laminate wood grain flooring, granite counters tops and travertine tile back splash in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are spacious and located on the third floor. Samsung Washer and Dryer included. Two car garage and front patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Jetton St have any available units?
560 Jetton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 560 Jetton St have?
Some of 560 Jetton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Jetton St currently offering any rent specials?
560 Jetton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Jetton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 560 Jetton St is pet friendly.
Does 560 Jetton St offer parking?
Yes, 560 Jetton St offers parking.
Does 560 Jetton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 560 Jetton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Jetton St have a pool?
No, 560 Jetton St does not have a pool.
Does 560 Jetton St have accessible units?
No, 560 Jetton St does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Jetton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Jetton St has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Jetton St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 560 Jetton St has units with air conditioning.
