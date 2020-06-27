560 Jetton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect for the city dweller or executive needing a minutes access to the interstate. This spacious multi level Meeting Street builder townhome, features a lower level entry, perfect space for a home office, middle level or second floor is the main living space with beautiful laminate wood grain flooring, granite counters tops and travertine tile back splash in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are spacious and located on the third floor. Samsung Washer and Dryer included. Two car garage and front patio.