All apartments in Davidson
Find more places like 162 Vernon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davidson, NC
/
162 Vernon Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:57 AM

162 Vernon Drive

162 Vernon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davidson
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

162 Vernon Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is occupied - do not go on the property without an agent accompanying. Beautifully updated Mid-Century Modern brick ranch less than 1 mile to downtown Davidson. This 3 bdrm, 2 bath ranch has hardwoods throughout, all new lighting, gutted & expanded bathrooms w/walk in shower, dual sinks & designer tile, large brick firplace in FR, living room & dining room. The kitchen cabinets to be painted an awesome blue/green, white quartz countertops, white tile backsplash, new SS appliances, gas cooktop w/modern hood & tons of counterspace w/eat-at bar. Huge panty. This home has kept the charm w/modern touches to give you the best of both worlds. Large screened in porch & separate patio, huge fenced backyard. Oversized 1 car garage & lg. driveway. Beautiful mature landscapping. This home is walkable to downtown Davidson & Cornelius. Only a few minute to award winning restaurants, entertainment, Davidson College, Lake Davidson & Lake Norman. Only 30 minutes to Uptown Charlotte & the airport make this a home not to be missed. Dogs are conditional, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Vernon Drive have any available units?
162 Vernon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 162 Vernon Drive have?
Some of 162 Vernon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Vernon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
162 Vernon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Vernon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 Vernon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 162 Vernon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 162 Vernon Drive offers parking.
Does 162 Vernon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Vernon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Vernon Drive have a pool?
No, 162 Vernon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 162 Vernon Drive have accessible units?
No, 162 Vernon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Vernon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Vernon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Vernon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Vernon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
605 Jetton St
Davidson, NC 28036
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036

Similar Pages

Davidson 1 BedroomsDavidson 2 Bedrooms
Davidson Apartments with Washer-DryerDavidson Dog Friendly Apartments
Davidson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Davidson CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College