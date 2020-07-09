162 Vernon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This home is occupied - do not go on the property without an agent accompanying. Beautifully updated Mid-Century Modern brick ranch less than 1 mile to downtown Davidson. This 3 bdrm, 2 bath ranch has hardwoods throughout, all new lighting, gutted & expanded bathrooms w/walk in shower, dual sinks & designer tile, large brick firplace in FR, living room & dining room. The kitchen cabinets to be painted an awesome blue/green, white quartz countertops, white tile backsplash, new SS appliances, gas cooktop w/modern hood & tons of counterspace w/eat-at bar. Huge panty. This home has kept the charm w/modern touches to give you the best of both worlds. Large screened in porch & separate patio, huge fenced backyard. Oversized 1 car garage & lg. driveway. Beautiful mature landscapping. This home is walkable to downtown Davidson & Cornelius. Only a few minute to award winning restaurants, entertainment, Davidson College, Lake Davidson & Lake Norman. Only 30 minutes to Uptown Charlotte & the airport make this a home not to be missed. Dogs are conditional, no cats.