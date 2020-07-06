All apartments in Davidson
1205 Torrence Circle
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

1205 Torrence Circle

1205 Torrence Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Torrence Circle, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
Fully furnished, 3 Bedroom Waterfront Penthouse with breathtaking views on the third floor located in the Newport section of Davidson Landing! Open floor plan makes it perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the beautiful lake views from Great Room, Master Bedroom, Kitchen & covered Balcony. Updated Kitchen w/granite counters, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Master Bedroom En suite with vaulted ceiling overlooks lake & has sliding doors to balcony. Master Bath has granite counters & tile flooring. Two additional bedrooms and additional bath w/granite counters, walk-in shower & tile flooring. Extensive wood work & moldings throughout. Amenities include pool overlooking Lake Norman, private beach, tennis/basketball courts, walking/fitness trails & pier/fishing dock. Enjoy North Harbor Club and marina, or stroll on the boardwalk around the community. Convenient to Lowe's Corporate, Ingersoll Rand, Davidson College, LNRMC, CMC and Presbyterian hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Torrence Circle have any available units?
1205 Torrence Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 1205 Torrence Circle have?
Some of 1205 Torrence Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Torrence Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Torrence Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Torrence Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Torrence Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 1205 Torrence Circle offer parking?
No, 1205 Torrence Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Torrence Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Torrence Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Torrence Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Torrence Circle has a pool.
Does 1205 Torrence Circle have accessible units?
No, 1205 Torrence Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Torrence Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Torrence Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Torrence Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Torrence Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

