1205 Torrence Circle

Fully furnished, 3 Bedroom Waterfront Penthouse with breathtaking views on the third floor located in the Newport section of Davidson Landing! Open floor plan makes it perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the beautiful lake views from Great Room, Master Bedroom, Kitchen & covered Balcony. Updated Kitchen w/granite counters, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Master Bedroom En suite with vaulted ceiling overlooks lake & has sliding doors to balcony. Master Bath has granite counters & tile flooring. Two additional bedrooms and additional bath w/granite counters, walk-in shower & tile flooring. Extensive wood work & moldings throughout. Amenities include pool overlooking Lake Norman, private beach, tennis/basketball courts, walking/fitness trails & pier/fishing dock. Enjoy North Harbor Club and marina, or stroll on the boardwalk around the community. Convenient to Lowe's Corporate, Ingersoll Rand, Davidson College, LNRMC, CMC and Presbyterian hospitals.