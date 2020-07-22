Apartment List
37 Apartments for rent in Dallas, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dallas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Spencer Mountain Village
1425 Eastway Drive
1425 Eastway Drive, Dallas, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1947 sqft
Wonderful ranch style home! Updated floors through out! New Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Great room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with bar area. Formal living room. Large bedroom and bath. Convenient location.

1 Unit Available
Spencer Mountain Village
2849 Meadow Creek Drive
2849 Meadow Creek Drive, Dallas, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2747 sqft
Beautiful house located in Dallas just outside of Gastonia with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Just minutes to I85, shopping and restaurants. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space.

1 Unit Available
508 E Church Street
508 East Church Street, Dallas, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
Completely new! Fresh paint, new flooring, new windows, all new fixtures, brand new stainless steel appliances. Great opportunity in the heart of Dallas. Near Windsor Park Shopping Center and Hwy 321.
Results within 1 mile of Dallas
2 Units Available
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.

1 Unit Available
2625 Sherry Lane
2625 Sherry Lane, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home located in Gastonia. Living room has laminate flooring. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hook-up in utility room. Large updated bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
9 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
2 Units Available
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ridge Apartments in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
307 E. Parkwood St.
307 East Parkwood Street, Stanley, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
307 E. Parkwood St. Available 08/14/20 Three Bedroom Home in Stanley - Charming three bedroom, one bath bungalow home in Stanley. This home is the cutest! It has wood floors in the living room, a great kitchen, and a dining area.

1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
405 W 5th Avenue
405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District.

1 Unit Available
902 Evening Shade Ln
902 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
902 Evening Shade Ln Available 08/05/20 COMING SOON! LARGE & SPACIOUS YARD & FLOOR PLAN! - Carport and very large yard (RLNE3422065)

1 Unit Available
1053 Joselynn Drive
1053 Joselynn Drive, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1265 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
824 Joselynn Dr
824 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1441 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,441 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
1211 W Walnut Avenue W
1211 West Walnut Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
730 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath house. New gas furnace and central air. Best Hurry, it will not be on the market long.

1 Unit Available
175 Ranlo Avenue
175 Ranlo Avenue, Ranlo, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
MASTER DOWN!!! Almost new home. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants. Large home with media room. Ask listing agent Derek about other rental options and schedule your private tour today!!

1 Unit Available
437 Red Tip Ln
437 Red Tip Lane, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Brick ranch with 2 bedrooms - This well-maintained brick ranch has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Carport with a concrete driveway. Includes a fenced back yard, and 2 storage buildings. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5589645)

1 Unit Available
307 South Myrtle School Road
307 South Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1456 sqft
ENJOY HALF OFF A FULL MONTH OF RENT WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 3/15/20 Located in lovely Gastonia, North Carolina, this pleasantly cozy three bedroom home is looking for a new resident. Recently made over.

1 Unit Available
Bryan Mews
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.
Results within 10 miles of Dallas
$
5 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
3 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
4606 Cloverwood Ln
4606 Cloverwood Lane, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
4606 Home - Property Id: 317809 This beautiful home has plenty of curve appeal. It was completely updated in 2019 with new vinyl floors, paint on the inside and out, new appliances, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, and storm door on the front.

1 Unit Available
511 Village Park Drive
511 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1226 sqft
511 Village Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon in August! - *Can show now, home will be ready for a 8/1/20 Move-In.

1 Unit Available
731 Stagecoach Rd
731 Stagecoach Road, Gaston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$999
**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you until you're ready to buy. Please visit https://tinyurl.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dallas, NC

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

