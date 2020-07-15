3914 Goforth Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage cats allowed

Cute 3 Bedroom/2 bath 1206 square foot home in Legion Hills! Kitchen equipped with range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator; washer and dryer hook-ups, fenced in back yard with deck, a garage and fireplace. Small dogs negotiable upon owner approval, no cats.



Schools: Ed V. Baldwin Elem., Southview Middle & High.|Date available : July 14, 2020|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Sink disposal|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup|External features : Private yard / courtyard, Patio / deck|Furnishing features : Unfurnished

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.