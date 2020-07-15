All apartments in Cumberland County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

3914 Goforth Drive

3914 Goforth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3914 Goforth Drive, Cumberland County, NC 28348
South View

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
cats allowed
Cute 3 Bedroom/2 bath 1206 square foot home in Legion Hills! Kitchen equipped with range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator; washer and dryer hook-ups, fenced in back yard with deck, a garage and fireplace. Small dogs negotiable upon owner approval, no cats.

Schools: Ed V. Baldwin Elem., Southview Middle & High.|Date available : July 14, 2020|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Sink disposal|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup|External features : Private yard / courtyard, Patio / deck|Furnishing features : Unfurnished
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 Goforth Drive have any available units?
3914 Goforth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland County, NC.
What amenities does 3914 Goforth Drive have?
Some of 3914 Goforth Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 Goforth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3914 Goforth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 Goforth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3914 Goforth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3914 Goforth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3914 Goforth Drive offers parking.
Does 3914 Goforth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 Goforth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 Goforth Drive have a pool?
No, 3914 Goforth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3914 Goforth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3914 Goforth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 Goforth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 Goforth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3914 Goforth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3914 Goforth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
