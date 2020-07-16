All apartments in Cumberland County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

1725 Cherry Point Drive

1725 Cherry Point Dr · (910) 620-8002
Location

1725 Cherry Point Dr, Cumberland County, NC 28306
South View

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1725 Cherry Point Drive · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
1725 Cherry Point Drive Available 06/05/20 New Construction in Grays Creek! - Extra Large Privacy Fenced Back Yard!

The Maplewood plan features a foyer, Kitchen with Island & stainless steel appliances, dining area, living room downstairs. All bedrooms & large guest bathroom are upstairs. The master master suite includes a walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Rear patio, large privacy fenced back yard.

SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR!! To view the virtual tour, copy the following URL into your browser: https://youtu.be/p5b-TfaQDf8

DISCLOSURE: Fireplace is not hooked up to gas/propane. Landlord is not hooking it up. Tenant is allowed to have it hooked up at their own expense.

Directions: Take 87 South towards Elizabethtown. Take a R on Doc Bennett Rd Road. First neighborhood on the Left.

No Pets Allowed

Contact Cumberland County Schools to Confirm School Assignments

Utilities: PWC for Water, Sewer & Electric

(RLNE5562886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Cherry Point Drive have any available units?
1725 Cherry Point Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1725 Cherry Point Drive have?
Some of 1725 Cherry Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Cherry Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Cherry Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Cherry Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Cherry Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland County.
Does 1725 Cherry Point Drive offer parking?
No, 1725 Cherry Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Cherry Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Cherry Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Cherry Point Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Cherry Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Cherry Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Cherry Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Cherry Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Cherry Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Cherry Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Cherry Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
