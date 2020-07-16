Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

1725 Cherry Point Drive Available 06/05/20 New Construction in Grays Creek! - Extra Large Privacy Fenced Back Yard!



The Maplewood plan features a foyer, Kitchen with Island & stainless steel appliances, dining area, living room downstairs. All bedrooms & large guest bathroom are upstairs. The master master suite includes a walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Rear patio, large privacy fenced back yard.



SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR!! To view the virtual tour, copy the following URL into your browser: https://youtu.be/p5b-TfaQDf8



DISCLOSURE: Fireplace is not hooked up to gas/propane. Landlord is not hooking it up. Tenant is allowed to have it hooked up at their own expense.



Directions: Take 87 South towards Elizabethtown. Take a R on Doc Bennett Rd Road. First neighborhood on the Left.



No Pets Allowed



Contact Cumberland County Schools to Confirm School Assignments



Utilities: PWC for Water, Sewer & Electric



