Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2020 Cramer Place Court

2020 Cramer Place Court · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Cramer Place Court, Cramerton, NC 28032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom townhome with a 2 car garage, close to the Airport! - For rent is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with a 2 car garage. This beautiful home has a large kitchen equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a kitchen island. Good sized eating area off of the kitchen, with door out to the back patio. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Half bath located downstairs. Spacious master bedroom upstairs, with a walk-in closet. Master bath with a custom shower, and his and hers vanity sinks. Laundry room upstairs. Beautiful stone paver patio out back, with a Gazebo. Location is perfect, with the airport less than 20 minutes away. Close to the Catawba River, US National White Water Center, and highways with easy access to downtown.

Pets are conditional.

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE4635956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Cramer Place Court have any available units?
2020 Cramer Place Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cramerton, NC.
What amenities does 2020 Cramer Place Court have?
Some of 2020 Cramer Place Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Cramer Place Court currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Cramer Place Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Cramer Place Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Cramer Place Court is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Cramer Place Court offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Cramer Place Court offers parking.
Does 2020 Cramer Place Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Cramer Place Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Cramer Place Court have a pool?
No, 2020 Cramer Place Court does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Cramer Place Court have accessible units?
No, 2020 Cramer Place Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Cramer Place Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Cramer Place Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Cramer Place Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 Cramer Place Court does not have units with air conditioning.
