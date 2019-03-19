2020 Cramer Place Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom townhome with a 2 car garage, close to the Airport! - For rent is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with a 2 car garage. This beautiful home has a large kitchen equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a kitchen island. Good sized eating area off of the kitchen, with door out to the back patio. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Half bath located downstairs. Spacious master bedroom upstairs, with a walk-in closet. Master bath with a custom shower, and his and hers vanity sinks. Laundry room upstairs. Beautiful stone paver patio out back, with a Gazebo. Location is perfect, with the airport less than 20 minutes away. Close to the Catawba River, US National White Water Center, and highways with easy access to downtown.



Pets are conditional.



Call us today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE4635956)