Concord, NC
2947 Watercrest Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

2947 Watercrest Lane

2947 Watercrest Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

2947 Watercrest Dr NW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
2947 Watercrest Lane-CB - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan & split bedroom layout. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, tile backsplash & breakfast bar. Popular master suite on main with dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub & huge walk in closet. Spacious room up that can be used as extra bedroom or bonus room. Large flat back yard provides lots of privacy. Near schools, interstates, shopping, parks & restaurants. Convenient to Charlotte and Huntersville.

I-85 N to Exit 49/Bruton Smith Blvd toward Concord Mills Blvd, Right on Bruton Smith Blvd, Left on Weddington Rd Ext., Right on Pitts School Rd NW, Right on Clover Rd NW, Continue straight on to Clearwater Dr, Left on Watercrest Dr NW

(RLNE5806299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2947 Watercrest Lane have any available units?
2947 Watercrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 2947 Watercrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2947 Watercrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 Watercrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2947 Watercrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2947 Watercrest Lane offer parking?
No, 2947 Watercrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2947 Watercrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2947 Watercrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 Watercrest Lane have a pool?
No, 2947 Watercrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2947 Watercrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 2947 Watercrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 Watercrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2947 Watercrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2947 Watercrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2947 Watercrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

