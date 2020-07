Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access lobby package receiving trash valet yoga accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room guest parking key fob access online portal smoke-free community

How do you do Charlotte? Whatever your answer, you will likely have a whole new perspective after experiencing life at V&Three. Select from our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes and understand why Charlotte living will never be the same. That’s because we’ve put as much thought into how you will live as where you will live. Visit our amenities page to learn more. At home, you’re going to find everything you desire. Just outside your door, you can hop on the Blue Line and be in NoDa or Uptown in mere minutes.