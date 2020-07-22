All apartments in Catawba County
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

7593 Monbo Rd

7593 Monbo Road · No Longer Available
Location

7593 Monbo Road, Catawba County, NC 28609

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Home with Land - Property Id: 245435

Newly renovated home including new laminate flooring and new paint and fixtures throughout. New fans and lighting. Open floor plan with lots of living area. 3 Large bedrooms with bathroom access from each room. Oversize walk-in closet in Master BR. Kitchen has Island and lots of shelf and counter space. Dining room. Office space attached to Master, could be used as nursery or 4th bedroom. Large back yard included, partially fenced. Property is adjacent to horse farm and wooded area. Pets allowed with deposit.
First and Last months rent due on move-in date.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245435
Property Id 245435

(RLNE5833703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7593 Monbo Rd have any available units?
7593 Monbo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catawba County, NC.
What amenities does 7593 Monbo Rd have?
Some of 7593 Monbo Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7593 Monbo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7593 Monbo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7593 Monbo Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7593 Monbo Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7593 Monbo Rd offer parking?
No, 7593 Monbo Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7593 Monbo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7593 Monbo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7593 Monbo Rd have a pool?
No, 7593 Monbo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7593 Monbo Rd have accessible units?
No, 7593 Monbo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7593 Monbo Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7593 Monbo Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7593 Monbo Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7593 Monbo Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
