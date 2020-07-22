7593 Monbo Rd

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated Home with Land - Property Id: 245435



Newly renovated home including new laminate flooring and new paint and fixtures throughout. New fans and lighting. Open floor plan with lots of living area. 3 Large bedrooms with bathroom access from each room. Oversize walk-in closet in Master BR. Kitchen has Island and lots of shelf and counter space. Dining room. Office space attached to Master, could be used as nursery or 4th bedroom. Large back yard included, partially fenced. Property is adjacent to horse farm and wooded area. Pets allowed with deposit.

First and Last months rent due on move-in date.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245435

Property Id 245435



(RLNE5833703)