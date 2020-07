Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Make this Cute, well maintained house your home, This open floor plan features laminate wood floors throughout, a large living room with views into the dining area that leads into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms with laminate wood floors and good closet space. Relax on the back deck over looking the large private back yard. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com