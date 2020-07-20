2188 Samanthas Wells Rd

- Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage. Large living room and kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Master is spacious and has a huge walk in closet. Guest bedrooms are bigger than you would expect. Good sized deck in the flat backyard. Great location - just 15 minutes to Hickory and 40 minutes to Charlotte. Nice neighborhood with desired Tuttle Elementary and Maiden Middle and High Schools. Pet ok with $500 pet fee. Application process includes a credit and criminal background check. App fee is $50 per person 18 and over. Renter's insurance is a must!
No Cats Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
