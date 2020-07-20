2188 Samanthas Wells Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

- Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage. Large living room and kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Master is spacious and has a huge walk in closet. Guest bedrooms are bigger than you would expect. Good sized deck in the flat backyard. Great location - just 15 minutes to Hickory and 40 minutes to Charlotte. Nice neighborhood with desired Tuttle Elementary and Maiden Middle and High Schools. Pet ok with $500 pet fee. Application process includes a credit and criminal background check. App fee is $50 per person 18 and over. Renter's insurance is a must!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4231000)