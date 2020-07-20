All apartments in Catawba County
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

2188 Samanthas Wells Rd

2188 Samanthas Wells · No Longer Available
Location

2188 Samanthas Wells, Catawba County, NC 28658

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
- Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage. Large living room and kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Master is spacious and has a huge walk in closet. Guest bedrooms are bigger than you would expect. Good sized deck in the flat backyard. Great location - just 15 minutes to Hickory and 40 minutes to Charlotte. Nice neighborhood with desired Tuttle Elementary and Maiden Middle and High Schools. Pet ok with $500 pet fee. Application process includes a credit and criminal background check. App fee is $50 per person 18 and over. Renter's insurance is a must!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4231000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd have any available units?
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catawba County, NC.
What amenities does 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd have?
Some of 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd offers parking.
Does 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd have a pool?
No, 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd have accessible units?
No, 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2188 Samanthas Wells Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
