44 Apartments under $900 for rent in Cary, NC

36 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
9 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$891
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Units Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.

1 Unit Available
102 Anderson Court
102 Anderson Court, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
667 sqft
The Lakehurst Beautifully renovated 667 sq ft 1 Bedroom home in desirable Cary location Welcome home to Woodcreek Apartments, conveniently located in Cary with easy access to I-40 and I-440.
Results within 1 mile of Cary
19 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Results within 5 miles of Cary
27 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1640 sqft
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
12 Units Available
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$837
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$878
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1068 sqft
13 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$891
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1356 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
10 Units Available
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$896
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1185 sqft
Situated on acres of green space close to North Carolina State University. Spacious apartments with French doors, wood-style floors and private outdoor areas. Select units boast wooded views. On-site picnic areas with grilling stations.
22 Units Available
Woodlake Reserve
1000 Lydias Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1130 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood setting in natural wooded area close to Duke University and Research Triangle Park. Community features sparkling swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have breakfast bars, W/D and fireplaces.
23 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$832
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$928
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
778 sqft
8 Units Available
Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$826
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$924
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1282 sqft
Cozy apartments with walk-in closets, W/D hookup and breakfast bar in kitchen. Tenants have access to a grill area and swimming pool. Near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Close to Lake Crabtree County Park.
24 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Lynn
650 Lake Front Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1000 sqft
ARIUM Lake Lynn is located in Raleigh, North Carolina, provides our residents with relaxing lakeside living, premium amenities, modern accommodations, and affordability in an ultra convenient location that is just minutes from downtown Raleigh,

1 Unit Available
318 Powell Dr Apt 3
318 Powell Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
Available 07/24/20 Close to NCSU, walk to the fairgrounds from your home! Will be available for mid July move in! This is a 1 bedroom apartment in a 3 unit home. Private access to home on right side of house.

1 Unit Available
Carolyn Apartments
1546 Varsity Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
828 sqft
Carolyn Apartments is located on the corner of Avent Ferry Rd. and Varsity Drive directly across the street from the North Carolina State University Centennial campus!!! No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5449197)

1 Unit Available
1911-203 Wolf Tech Lane
1911 Wolftech Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$425
122 sqft
Private bedroom in a 4 bed 4 bath condo with a shared kitchen and living room. All appliances included! Washer Dryer included. Rent includes water and electricity! Located close to NCSU Centennial Campus, Downtown Raleigh, and on the city bus line!

1 Unit Available
1221 University Court
1221 University Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$525
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
***PLEASE READ CAREFULLY*** Conveniently located within 2 miles OF NCSU main campus, and only 5 min walk to NCSU bus stop, and 10 min walk to Food Lion shopping plaza.

1 Unit Available
2014 East Williams Street
2014 East Williams Street, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home has a bathroom in each of its spacious bedrooms. It is newly painted and has washer/dryer hookups. Has a very large backyard. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 Unit Available
Carolyn Apartments
1540 Varsity Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
857 sqft
Carolyn Apartments is located on the corner of Avent Ferry Rd. and Varsity Drive directly across the street from the North Carolina State University Centennial campus!!! No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5449197)
Results within 10 miles of Cary
13 Units Available
Tree Top Apartments
1328 Steinbeck Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$795
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
914 sqft
Tree Top Apartments sit in close proximity to the North Raleigh Area. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units complete with ovens, walk-in closets, refrigerators and garbage disposals. This community is pet-friendly.
11 Units Available
Hope Valley
South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$852
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
8 Units Available
Brentwood West
3831 Brentwood Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,034
1183 sqft
Within walking distance of schools, shops, and restaurants and close to Downtown Raleigh. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour laundry facilities. Units include French doors and windows, frost-free refrigerators, and linen closets.
25 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
1 Unit Available
South Ridge
1622 Proctor St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$885
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Raleigh just minutes from downtown. Single-story ranch-style cottage homes with central heating and air, ceramic tile bathroom floors, designer faucets and patios. Community is pet-friendly!
Rent Report
Cary

July 2020 Cary Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cary Rent Report. Cary rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cary rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cary rents declined significantly over the past month

Cary rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cary stand at $1,114 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cary's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cary over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Cary rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Cary, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cary is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cary's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cary fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cary than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Cary.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

