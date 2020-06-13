All apartments in Carthage
Find more places like 601 McReynolds Street A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carthage, NC
/
601 McReynolds Street A
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

601 McReynolds Street A

601 Mcreynolds Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carthage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

601 Mcreynolds Street, Carthage, NC 28327

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
J. F. Cole House Airbnb Suite - Property Id: 281193

Historic Airbnb Suite with 1.5 bath located in Historic District of Carthage at $700.00 per month. There are two sitting-porches. Yard is not fenced. Parking is on or off street. Additional two rooms occupied by J. F. Cole owners - one has a traumatic brain injury.

Amenities include furnished suite (antiquities), in-room refrigerator, WiFi, utilities (significant surge will be charged where it is 30% over average cost). The shower is average adult size guests only - we apologize for this inconvenience. Washer / dryer are shared - or laundry can be included for guest for an additional fee. Kitchen can be shared or some meals can be provided for additional cost. Add-on amenities are available an a list of fees for services is available upon request.

Airbnb Suite guests are permitted an additional guest up to two evenings per thirty day stay and are liable for the suite's furnishings. Historic home rules to be provided upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281193
Property Id 281193

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5784795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 McReynolds Street A have any available units?
601 McReynolds Street A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carthage, NC.
What amenities does 601 McReynolds Street A have?
Some of 601 McReynolds Street A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 McReynolds Street A currently offering any rent specials?
601 McReynolds Street A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 McReynolds Street A pet-friendly?
No, 601 McReynolds Street A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carthage.
Does 601 McReynolds Street A offer parking?
Yes, 601 McReynolds Street A does offer parking.
Does 601 McReynolds Street A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 McReynolds Street A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 McReynolds Street A have a pool?
No, 601 McReynolds Street A does not have a pool.
Does 601 McReynolds Street A have accessible units?
No, 601 McReynolds Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 601 McReynolds Street A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 McReynolds Street A has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 McReynolds Street A have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 McReynolds Street A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carthage 2 BedroomsCarthage 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Carthage Apartments with Parking
Carthage Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
High Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityHigh Point University
Meredith College