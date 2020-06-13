601 McReynolds Street A

Amenities

J. F. Cole House Airbnb Suite - Property Id: 281193



Historic Airbnb Suite with 1.5 bath located in Historic District of Carthage at $700.00 per month. There are two sitting-porches. Yard is not fenced. Parking is on or off street. Additional two rooms occupied by J. F. Cole owners - one has a traumatic brain injury.



Amenities include furnished suite (antiquities), in-room refrigerator, WiFi, utilities (significant surge will be charged where it is 30% over average cost). The shower is average adult size guests only - we apologize for this inconvenience. Washer / dryer are shared - or laundry can be included for guest for an additional fee. Kitchen can be shared or some meals can be provided for additional cost. Add-on amenities are available an a list of fees for services is available upon request.



Airbnb Suite guests are permitted an additional guest up to two evenings per thirty day stay and are liable for the suite's furnishings. Historic home rules to be provided upon request.

No Dogs Allowed



