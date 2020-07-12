Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

35 Apartments for rent in Butner, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Butner apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1463 Quail Circle
1463 Quail Cir, Butner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1425 sqft
Available Now! Great townhome with engineered hardwoods throughout downstairs. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters. Master bedroom downstairs with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and nice bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Butner
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
26 Units Available
Duke Homestead
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,053
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,277
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Northeast Durham
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
18 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
148 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
Verified

Foxfire

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$829
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Mooring Court
3 Mooring Court, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3144 sqft
3 Mooring Court - Four Bedroom, 2.5 Bath two story House. Kitchen includes: Stove and Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Gas W/H, Central A/C, W/D Connections. Pets are Negotiable.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old North Durham
1122 N Roxboro St
1122 Roxboro Road, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1026 sqft
This beautifully renovated three bedroom home is ready for an immediate move in! Located in a prime Durham location close to shopping, dining, and public transportation. This quaint home features a large lot with driveway parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old North Durham
1513 N Alston Ave B
1513 North Alston Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
672 sqft
Gorgeous new renovation of 1 bd apt near downtown! - Property Id: 297692 Fully renovated 1 bed apartment in cute duplex available now! New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave! Laundry unit

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Grammercy Pl.
510 Grammercy Place, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1522 sqft
510 Grammercy Pl. Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northgate Park
1826 Northgate St
1826 Northgate Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1472 sqft
1826 Northgate St Available 08/15/20 Available Soon! Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Northgate Park with Fenced-In Backyard! - Available Soon! This lovely 3 bedroom home is located in the highly desired neighborhood of Northgate Park.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1203 Lippincott Road
1203 Lippincott Rd, Durham County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2581 sqft
Like NEW energy-efficient home. Minutes to Hwy 147, 540, 40 and RTP, 10minutes to Durham downtown and Duke University. Ranch plan with 3 bedroomson 1st floor and a 2nd floor bedroom, bonus room and bath room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Trinity Park
1519 Ruffin Street
1519 Ruffin Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2145 sqft
Down to the studs Trinity Park renovation designed for entertaining. Professionally renovated open concept design featuring all hardwood floors, built in wine fridge, separate laundry room, 3BR plus home office and 2.5 baths.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northgate Park
101 E. Maynard Ave.
101 East Maynard Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
101 E. Maynard Ave. Available 08/10/20 101 E Maynard Ave - Available 08/10/2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths single family home, in the up-and-coming Northgate Park Neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Duke Park
1713 Avondale Drive
1713 Avondale Drive, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1652 sqft
1713 Avondale Drive Available 08/01/20 1713 Avondale Dr. - Available early-August! - 4 BR, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northgate Park
116 E. Edgewood Drive Apt A
116 East Edgewood Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
116 E.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
815 Riverbark Lane
815 Riverbark Ln, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
815 Riverbark Lane Available 09/04/20 Updated Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Durham - Pet Friendly! - Cozy updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Durham! Very convenient to RTP, Duke, NCCU, + Downtown Durham! Beautiful vaulted ceiling living room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Village
2614 N Roxboro St
2614 North Roxboro Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1352 sqft
2614 N Roxboro St Available 08/05/20 Available August 5th! Beautiful 2bd/1ba Home Near Northgate Park in Durham's Colonial Village! - Available August 5, 2020! Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Durham
1304 Cozart Street #509
1304 Cozart Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1455 sqft
1304 Cozart Street #509 Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in North Durham! - Located in Swanns Mill Subdivision, this townhome is located conveniently to Downtown Durham and Falls Lake.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
809 Talbot Place
809 Talbot Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1892 sqft
Be the 1st renter in this beautiful 1-car garage town home! Features vinyl plank flooring on main level. Eat-in Kitchen w/many cabinets, french door refrigerator, gas range, SS appliances, and island! Living room w/fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5816 Ventry Court
5816 Ventry Court, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2415 sqft
Exceptional home located in highly sought after Bartons Creek Bluffs! Fresh interior and exterior paint, new carpets and new refrigerator on order. All formals, spacious family room with wood-burning fireplace + year-round sun-room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
623 Poplar Street
623 Poplar Street, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,985
2700 sqft
Gorgeous two story home! This lovely home includes beautiful hardwood floors through out walk ways, kitchen and living area and carpet throughout rooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Butner, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Butner apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

