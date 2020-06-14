Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Butner, NC with garage

Butner apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Granville Oaks
2162 Mill Stream Cir, Butner, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1490 sqft
Spacious floor plans, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings characterize these comfortable homes located in a pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a clubhouse, a modern fitness room, and 24-hour laundry. Half an hour from Raleigh-Durham Airport.
Results within 10 miles of Butner
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Duke Homestead
25 Units Available
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$978
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Durham
29 Units Available
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Durham
153 Units Available
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Please contact our leasing office for current specials
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,103
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northeast Durham
5 Units Available
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
809 Talbot Place
809 Talbot Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1892 sqft
Be the 1st renter in this beautiful 1-car garage town home! Features vinyl plank flooring on main level. Eat-in Kitchen w/many cabinets, french door refrigerator, gas range, SS appliances, and island! Living room w/fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1606 Rowemont Drive
1606 Rowemont Drive, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2261 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free. Beautiful rambling home with a large covered porch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trinity Park
1 Unit Available
1405 N. Gregson St.
1405 North Gregson Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1950 sqft
Charming renovated 3 bed, 2 bath brick cape cod in Trinity park with large fenced yard! - Charming renovated 3 bed, 2 bath brick cape cod in Trinity park with large fenced yard! You can't miss the character in this beautifully located home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Cloverdale Drive
202 Cloverdale Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1849 sqft
202 Cloverdale Drive Available 08/01/20 Application Pending! AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST! Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage in NE Raleigh! - This home is located conveniently to Downtown Durham, RTP, and Falls Lake.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Latta Road
1 Unit Available
113 Murray Hill Dr.
113 Murray Hill Drive, Durham, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3033 sqft
113 Murray Hill Dr. - Available Now! - Large 5 BR, 2.5 bath in N. Durham neighborhood - Latta Woods. Kitchen features granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. hardwood floors in downstairs living areas & new carpet in bedroom and bonus.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1041 Blue Larkspur Avenue
1041 Blue Larkspur Ave, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
4300 sqft
Country Living in your own private oasis a few minutes from Falls Lake & I-540.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 Prairie Court
6 Prairie View Court, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
Beautiful townhouse. Ready to move in!!.. located in a quiet neighborhood, 1 car garage, all oversize bedrooms, large kitchen, granite counter tops. fireplace located in a large family room. Community swimming pool, easy access to major highways.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1607 Willowcrest Road
1607 Willowcrest Road, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3232 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the Ashton Hall Community with generous upgrades throughout. Dinning, Living, Family + Study all on first fl. HUGE master w/sitting room, Large Walk-in closet! BR 2&3 share jack-n-jill BA, 4th BR with own Full BA.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1306 Nicklaus Drive
1306 Nicklaus Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1634 sqft
Lovely 3BR 2.5BA town home in Muirfield Village. Great location, minutes from Duke. Easy access to I-85, close to shopping. Downstairs features kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
301 Shale Creek Drive
301 Shale Creek Dr, Durham County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2164 sqft
Entryway opens to 1.5 story living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Open kitchen with granite counters, large island with sitting area, all stainless appliances, LED lighting, and upgraded cabinets.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Durham
1 Unit Available
Magnum Flats
515 North Mangum Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
Walk to downtown Durham from this stunning 3rd floor condo. Panoramic views through the floor to ceiling windows and private balcony. Open living/dining/kitchen area with balcony with blinds on all windows. Small office off LR.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
704 Bellmeade Bay Drive
704 Bellmeade Bay Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1874 sqft
Avail 7/11! Great home in beautiful Grove Park! 15 minutes from Brier Creek. 3 bedroom plus large bonus-all w/ ceiling fans. Nice flowing floor plan w/ living room,separate dining, & nice bright eat-in kitchen. 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Butner, NC

Butner apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

