31 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NC with parking

Burlington: known as the "The Hosiery Center of the South" due to the sock and hosiery-making factories that dotted the community during the first half of the 20th century.

Burlington, North Carolina, is a town of about 50,000 in the central northern part of the state. Overall, it's a pleasant place to live: temperate weather (averages in the high 80s in the summertime, with a wintertime low of about 30), just the right amount of rain (July is the wettest month, with an average rainfall of nearly 5 inches), and a cost of living that is less than the U.S. average, yet countered by a slightly high unemployment rate for the state. Native sons and long-time residents may well love their town, but let's be honest: the biggest selling point of Burlington is its enviable location. It's just a quick 30-minute drive west to Greensboro and a little further to Winston-Salem -- both major North Carolina cities with packed downtown areas, symphonies, museums and shopping centers. Heading east? You can be in the state capital, Raleigh, in about an hour. Not too bad a location for a safe, quaint town! See more