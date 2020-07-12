31 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NC with parking
Burlington: known as the "The Hosiery Center of the South" due to the sock and hosiery-making factories that dotted the community during the first half of the 20th century.
Burlington, North Carolina, is a town of about 50,000 in the central northern part of the state. Overall, it's a pleasant place to live: temperate weather (averages in the high 80s in the summertime, with a wintertime low of about 30), just the right amount of rain (July is the wettest month, with an average rainfall of nearly 5 inches), and a cost of living that is less than the U.S. average, yet countered by a slightly high unemployment rate for the state. Native sons and long-time residents may well love their town, but let's be honest: the biggest selling point of Burlington is its enviable location. It's just a quick 30-minute drive west to Greensboro and a little further to Winston-Salem -- both major North Carolina cities with packed downtown areas, symphonies, museums and shopping centers. Heading east? You can be in the state capital, Raleigh, in about an hour. Not too bad a location for a safe, quaint town! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.