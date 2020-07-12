Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
87 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1291 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished apartments with walk-in closets, modern appliances in kitchens and extra storage space. Pet-friendly community has elevators, a fitness center, and sparkling pool, among other amenities. Located less than 3 miles away from City Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1219 sqft
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7312 Village Acre Drive
7312 Village Acre Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1347 sqft
7312 Village Acre Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~ Cute 3 Bedroom Home w/privacy fenced backyard! ~~ - ~~~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~~~ ~~~~ Minimum credit score 650 required ~~~~ Pretty 3 bedroom home located just minutes from I/85/40! Home

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3120 Forestdale Drive
3120 Forestdale Drive, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2927 sqft
3120 Forestdale Drive Available 07/28/20 ~~~ Charming 4 Bedroom Home ~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious brick home located in Country Club Forest w/hardwood flooring throughout (no

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Morgantown
528 Baldwin Rd
528 Baldwin Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
528 Baldwin Rd Available 07/27/20 Great 4 Bedroom Rental Home in Burlington - Great 4 bedroom home with 2 baths with two-car garage. located in Burlington. Recently remodeled bathroom with tile backsplash.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Durham St.
603 Durham Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1584 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom home in Burlington! - Newly updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Burlington! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout with plenty of parking. Appointments by email only. 650+ credit requirement Pets allowed with approval and deposit.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3499 Garden Road
3499 Garden Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1535 sqft
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score *** A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2508 Cambridge Rd
2508 Cambridge Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~ Spacious 4 bedroom ~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~ Highland School District ~~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious 2-story vinyl-clad transitional home built in 2003.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4028 Comrie Lane
4028 Comrie Lane, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1749 sqft
Home in Mackintosh on the Lake - Floor Plan & Features - 3 Bedrooms / 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2407 Parrish Street
2407 Parrish Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Burlington - Very Nice Ranch Style Home! Located just minutes from shopping, schools, ARMC, I85-40, & Elon University.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2911 Alamance Rd
2911 Alamance Road, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
Condo - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath one level condo in Burlington. Vaulted ceilings in spacious living room. Eat-in kitchen, laundry room, garage, deck, central air, city water/sewer, electric water heater. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5921312)

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
187 Tyler View Court
187 Tyler View Court, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2428 sqft
Updated 4br/2.5ba Home for rent in Burlington! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath updated home for rent in Burlington! Spacious rooms with carpet & vinyl throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Burlington

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Banks St.
721 Banks Street, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1112 sqft
GO TO RENTRRC.COM TO SCHEDULE YOUR OWN SELF GUIDED TOUR! MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED! - MUST VIEW IN PERSON PRIOR TO APPLYING - GO TO RENTRRC.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7664 Oliver Park Drive
7664 Oliver Park Dr, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1681 sqft
Brand New bright 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse within walking distance to Burlington's Springwood Park! Attached garage, nice area for walking, jogging, or bike riding. Great Location! 5 minutes to hwy 40/85, 5 minutes from everything...
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
134 S. Main St
134 South Main Street, Graham, NC
Studio
$1,700
1500 sqft
Main floor office space. . Power, water, gas, included in rent. Has 5 office rooms - Reception area - 1 private bathroom. 1 kitchenette. Plenty of storage for files and supplies.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1200 Dogwood Drive
1200 Dogwood Drive, Gibsonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2447 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with bonus room for rent! - Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
200 Redstone Dr.
200 Redstone Drive, Gibsonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1810 sqft
Gibsonville - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath house on a spacious corner lot in Gibsonville. All one level with large living room w/gas log fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
3 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$939
1121 sqft
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
18 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,014
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
7 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
10 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
City Guide for Burlington, NC

Burlington: known as the "The Hosiery Center of the South" due to the sock and hosiery-making factories that dotted the community during the first half of the 20th century.

Burlington, North Carolina, is a town of about 50,000 in the central northern part of the state. Overall, it's a pleasant place to live: temperate weather (averages in the high 80s in the summertime, with a wintertime low of about 30), just the right amount of rain (July is the wettest month, with an average rainfall of nearly 5 inches), and a cost of living that is less than the U.S. average, yet countered by a slightly high unemployment rate for the state. Native sons and long-time residents may well love their town, but let's be honest: the biggest selling point of Burlington is its enviable location. It's just a quick 30-minute drive west to Greensboro and a little further to Winston-Salem -- both major North Carolina cities with packed downtown areas, symphonies, museums and shopping centers. Heading east? You can be in the state capital, Raleigh, in about an hour. Not too bad a location for a safe, quaint town! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burlington, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

