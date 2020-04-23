All apartments in Belmont
212 West Woodrow Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:09 PM

212 West Woodrow Avenue

212 West Woodrow Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1162392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 West Woodrow Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
Cute 4 BR, 2 BA Bungalow minutes from Downtown Belmont. New flooring. You will love the spacious 4th BR with private BA. One level living with living/dining room, cute kitchen with appliances, 4 BR including huge master with private BA. 4th BR could be a bonus/family room or playroom. Large, level backyard with a cute patio perfect for your backyard entertaining. Close to lots of parks for sports and other fun - Rocky Branch Park is just down the street. Also near schools, shopping and so much more. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: South Point High School

Middle school: Belmont Middle School

Elementary school: Belmont Central Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 West Woodrow Avenue have any available units?
212 West Woodrow Avenue has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 212 West Woodrow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 West Woodrow Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 West Woodrow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 212 West Woodrow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 212 West Woodrow Avenue offer parking?
No, 212 West Woodrow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 212 West Woodrow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 West Woodrow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 West Woodrow Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 West Woodrow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 West Woodrow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 West Woodrow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 West Woodrow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 West Woodrow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 West Woodrow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 West Woodrow Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
