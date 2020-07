Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN READY! - Nice Ranch home with attached 2 car garage in the popular Springs at Adams Bluff Community. Beautiful landscaping all around. Master bedroom does have vanity sink and garden tub. Home does come with dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator for courtesy use. Call our office to set up an appointment today!



*No Pets Allowed.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



(RLNE5269838)