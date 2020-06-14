Apartment List
NC
weaverville
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Weaverville, NC with garage

Weaverville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,263
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1309 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Results within 1 mile of Weaverville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
24 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Weaverville

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
1 Unit Available
44 Forest Spring Drive
44 Forest Spring Drive, Woodfin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2100; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2100.00; IMRID23773
Results within 10 miles of Weaverville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Biltmore Village
19 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Beverly Hills
32 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$965
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$855
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
119 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1297 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Haw Creek
1 Unit Available
497 New Haw Creek Rd
497 New Haw Creek Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Charming East Asheville home located in the Haw Creek community with rocking chair front porch, spacious living and dining room, large eat-in kitchen, and bonus room that can be used as third bedroom (no closet) or extra living room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kenliworth Forest
1 Unit Available
224 White Pine Drive
224 White Pine Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
895 sqft
224 White Pine Drive Available 06/15/20 East AVL - 2 Bedroom home with fenced yard & large patio - COMING SOON! Located in a great neighborhood situated on the East side of Lake Kenilworth, this home features a large fenced backyard perfect for a

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Jeff Drive
25 Jeff Drive, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1988 sqft
Luxury Townhome - Luxury two-story home in nice townhome community. Quality finishes, high ceilings, and plentiful windows. Great location close to the Asheville Outlets and NC Arboretum.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakley
1 Unit Available
22 Harmony Lane
22 Harmony Lane, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1210 sqft
Charming Three-Bedroom with Fenced Yard in Oakley - 22 Harmony Lane is a charming 3-bed, 1-bath conveniently located in the Oakley neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Asheville
1 Unit Available
125 S Lexington Ave 202
125 South Lexington Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Asheville Living - Property Id: 222502 Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of downtown Asheville. Enjoy walking to all your favorite restaurants, breweries and shops. Secured garage dedicated parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Biltmore Village
1 Unit Available
75 Thompson Street Unit C
75 Thompson St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
914 sqft
75 Thompson Street Unit C Available 08/01/20 Modern Furnished 1-Bedroom Loft Near Biltmore Village (All Utilities Included!!!) - Desirable light-filled unit in the Lofts at Mica Village is ready for moving right in.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1606 Abbey Street
1606 Abbey Circle, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,262
631 sqft
Call community directly for more information 833-549-5689, mention MLS marketing as lead source to receive current special if any. Currently offering 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Downtown Asheville
1 Unit Available
84 W Walnut Street
84 West Walnut Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Well appointed corner unit in Downtown Asheville rented fully furnished. Two bedroom (one bedroom with futon), living room, galley kitchen, two full baths, private balcony with mountain and cityscape views.

1 of 24

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Virginia Avenue
1 Unit Available
15 Nevada Avenue
15 Nevada Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
825 sqft
WAVL Bungalow just off Haywood Road! - Great Asheville 1920's bungalow with plenty of charm in the friendly, supportive West Asheville. Close to parks, river access, hiking and all the major highways.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Oakley
1 Unit Available
64 Oakley Road
64 Oakley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1636 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Oakley - Beautiful home in a great central Oakley location! A covered front porch leads into the main entry hall with the powder room, storage closet and stairs to the upper level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Weaverville, NC

Weaverville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

