All apartments in Asheville
Find more places like 39 Selwyn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asheville, NC
/
39 Selwyn Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

39 Selwyn Road

39 Selwyn Road · (828) 712-3075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asheville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

39 Selwyn Road, Asheville, NC 28806

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 39 Selwyn Road · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
West Asheville Beauty! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath modern home just 10 years old is in a lovely neighborhood with easy access to all Asheville areas.

Unfurnished
Year Lease

Downstairs:
Open Plan Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar
LR/DR with high ceilings
Utility area
Half bathroom
Hardwood floors

Upstairs:
Master Bedroom and Bathroom
2 Further Bedrooms
2nd Full Bathroom
Carpet

Central Heat and Air
Covered Front Porch
Back Deck
Large yard
Off-Street Parking (please note 2 cars MAX, no street parking)
No Smoking
Dogs considered with a $300 refundable deposit per pet

$1600.00 Per Month / $1600.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (includes background and credit check)

Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.

***For more information or to view please E-MAIL Gretchen with Black Bear Rentals, Inc. at gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com***

NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4814910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Selwyn Road have any available units?
39 Selwyn Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Selwyn Road have?
Some of 39 Selwyn Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Selwyn Road currently offering any rent specials?
39 Selwyn Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Selwyn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Selwyn Road is pet friendly.
Does 39 Selwyn Road offer parking?
Yes, 39 Selwyn Road does offer parking.
Does 39 Selwyn Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Selwyn Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Selwyn Road have a pool?
No, 39 Selwyn Road does not have a pool.
Does 39 Selwyn Road have accessible units?
No, 39 Selwyn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Selwyn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Selwyn Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Selwyn Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39 Selwyn Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 39 Selwyn Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District
100 District Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr
Asheville, NC 28804
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive
Asheville, NC 28803
The Patton
248 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road
Asheville, NC 28806
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr
Asheville, NC 28806
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place
Asheville, NC 28803

Similar Pages

Asheville 1 BedroomsAsheville 2 Bedrooms
Asheville Apartments with BalconyAsheville Dog Friendly Apartments
Asheville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beverly HillsEast End Valley Street
Downtown Asheville

Apartments Near Colleges

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Asheville
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity