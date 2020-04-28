39 Selwyn Road

Amenities
West Asheville Beauty! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath modern home just 10 years old is in a lovely neighborhood with easy access to all Asheville areas.
Unfurnished
Year Lease
Downstairs:
Open Plan Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar
LR/DR with high ceilings
Utility area
Half bathroom
Hardwood floors
Upstairs:
Master Bedroom and Bathroom
2 Further Bedrooms
2nd Full Bathroom
Carpet
Central Heat and Air
Covered Front Porch
Back Deck
Large yard
Off-Street Parking (please note 2 cars MAX, no street parking)
No Smoking
Dogs considered with a $300 refundable deposit per pet
$1600.00 Per Month / $1600.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (includes background and credit check)
Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.
***For more information or to view please E-MAIL Gretchen with Black Bear Rentals, Inc. at gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com***
NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4814910)