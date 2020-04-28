39 Selwyn Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

West Asheville Beauty! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath modern home just 10 years old is in a lovely neighborhood with easy access to all Asheville areas.



Unfurnished

Year Lease



Downstairs:

Open Plan Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar

LR/DR with high ceilings

Utility area

Half bathroom

Hardwood floors



Upstairs:

Master Bedroom and Bathroom

2 Further Bedrooms

2nd Full Bathroom

Carpet



Central Heat and Air

Covered Front Porch

Back Deck

Large yard

Off-Street Parking (please note 2 cars MAX, no street parking)

No Smoking

Dogs considered with a $300 refundable deposit per pet



$1600.00 Per Month / $1600.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (includes background and credit check)



Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.



***For more information or to view please E-MAIL Gretchen with Black Bear Rentals, Inc. at gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com***



NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4814910)