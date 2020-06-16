All apartments in Bozeman
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

418 S. 11TH

418 South 11th Avenue · (406) 586-0585
Location

418 South 11th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 418 S. 11TH · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
418 S. 11TH Available 07/01/20 2BD/1BA 2 BLOCKS FROM MSU - This classic home located just a 3 minute walk away from the university. This home was built in 1914 originally but thankfully has had a few updated since then. The property has updated kitchen appliances, w/d, fenced back yard, off street parking, and unbeatable charm. Tenants would be responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. We will allow up to one dog in this unit (some restrictions apply), no cats and no smoking. 1 year lease. Please contact Creeks to Peaks Property management at info@creekstopeaksrentals.com or 406-586-0585 for more information. If you would like to apply for the property, please do so using our online application located at creekstopeaksrentals.com.
https://youtu.be/Ije1YYm1XjU

Gallatin Creeks to Peaks Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Property Management Company

(RLNE3380672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 S. 11TH have any available units?
418 S. 11TH has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 418 S. 11TH currently offering any rent specials?
418 S. 11TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 S. 11TH pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 S. 11TH is pet friendly.
Does 418 S. 11TH offer parking?
Yes, 418 S. 11TH does offer parking.
Does 418 S. 11TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 S. 11TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 S. 11TH have a pool?
No, 418 S. 11TH does not have a pool.
Does 418 S. 11TH have accessible units?
No, 418 S. 11TH does not have accessible units.
Does 418 S. 11TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 S. 11TH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 S. 11TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 S. 11TH does not have units with air conditioning.
