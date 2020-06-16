Amenities

dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

418 S. 11TH Available 07/01/20 2BD/1BA 2 BLOCKS FROM MSU - This classic home located just a 3 minute walk away from the university. This home was built in 1914 originally but thankfully has had a few updated since then. The property has updated kitchen appliances, w/d, fenced back yard, off street parking, and unbeatable charm. Tenants would be responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. We will allow up to one dog in this unit (some restrictions apply), no cats and no smoking. 1 year lease. Please contact Creeks to Peaks Property management at info@creekstopeaksrentals.com or 406-586-0585 for more information. If you would like to apply for the property, please do so using our online application located at creekstopeaksrentals.com.

https://youtu.be/Ije1YYm1XjU



Gallatin Creeks to Peaks Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Property Management Company



(RLNE3380672)