pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bozeman, MT
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
141 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
416 N. 19th Unit B Unit B Lower
416 N 19th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
416 N.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
395 Stone Fly Dr
395 Stone Fly Drive, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1470 sqft
395 Stone Fly Dr Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom House with Fenced Yard! - This three bedroom, two and a half bath home on a corner lot has a great layout and convenient location – great access into Bozeman and Four Corners! Enjoy being walking
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
994 sqft
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Brand New Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
3509 Ravalli Street
3509 Ravalli Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1618 sqft
3 bed 2 bath single family home. Very close to Hyalite Elementary School. Home has A/C and walk in closet in master. Washer dryer included. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. 1 small dog allowed with additional deposit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110
228 Cottonwood Road, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110 Available 07/13/20 2 Bedroom Apartment near Ferguson Farm! - Great two bed, one and half bath ground-level, centrally located condo. Unit features hardwood flooring, a private patio and an open concept space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
939 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone Flooring • Washer/Dryer •
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
505 S. 20th Ave
505 S 20th Ave, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Upper level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage. Close to campus! Has new washer and dryer in the unit. Small dog is negotiable. included: water / sewer / trash / lawn / snow Lower level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit B
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2962 W. Villard Unit B Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Centrally Located Condo - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Pet Friendly Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage Water, sewer, trash included in Rent Gas heating (RLNE5874485)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
316 1/2 N. 11th
316 1/2 N 11th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Pets negotiable Duplex Street-Parking Washer/Dryer Hookups Gas heating Basement Apartment Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 North 27th Avenue - 205
3230 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
994 sqft
Explorer Units-2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - EXPLORER The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
502 S. 12th Unit B
502 S 12th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
502 S. 12th Unit B Available 07/13/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 3 Plex - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 3Plex Shared W/D Street parking Water and Sewer utility included Gas heat Pets negotiable (RLNE3297207)
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
2784 Catalyst Street - D
2784 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1500 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
2760 Catalyst Street - A
2760 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3014 W. Villard Unit A
3014 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
$1325- 2 bedroom 2 bathroom centrally located condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo Washer and dryer in unit 1 Car garage W/S/T included Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3241 Fen Way
3241 Fen Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
3241 Fen Way Unit A Available 04/10/20 3 bed/2.5 Bath Condo! Great Location! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condo! This two story home has a one car garage, ample storage, and gorgeous finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3328 W. Babcock St Unit D
3328 West Babcock Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1442 sqft
3328 W. Babcock St Unit D Available 08/13/20 Don't Miss This Awesome 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo With Great Location! - This 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom unit is located in a quiet neighborhood that is centrally located in Bozeman.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3374 North 27th Avenue - 106
3374 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
922 sqft
Explorer Units: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom - The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
903 W Curtiss Street
903 West Curtiss Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
900 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Downtown - (RLNE5867301)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
877 Rogers Way
877 Rogers Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
877 Rogers Way Available 08/12/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property has an attached 2 car garage with a fenced back yard. This lovely home is located in the Harvest Creek subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1902 W Koch
1902 West Koch Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1902 W Koch Available 08/10/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 4Plex-5 Mins from Campus - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Small Pets Only 4-Plex set up Washer and dryer hookups 1 Car detached Water/Sewer included Electric heating Not responsible for lawn or snow No Dogs
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3234 North 27th Avenue - 207
3234 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1032 sqft
3234 North 27th Avenue - 207 Available 08/10/20 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - Corner Unit - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1016 N 15th Ave
1016 North 15th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1875 sqft
Available 07/25/20 1875 ft2 - 1 year old House for Rent- Pet Friendly - Property Id: 97194 1 year old 1,875 SF home in central Bozeman, blocks from the grocery store and high school. Across the street from a park and a second park a block away.
Results within 1 mile of Bozeman
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
389 Stubbs Ln
389 Stubbs Ln, Gallatin County, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
4 bed 3 bath house on the Northside of Bozeman. Large lot off valley center road with amazing views. Lawn care included in rent. No water bill (well) Tenant responsible for all utilities and snow removal. 1 car garage.