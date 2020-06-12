/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bozeman, MT
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at
3018 West Villard St
3018 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3018 West Villard St - Unit D Available 07/01/20 3018 West Villard Street Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath unit with hardwood floors in living room and hall. Both bedrooms have newer carpet.
410 Enterprise Blvd Unit 19
410 Enterprise Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
410 Enterprise Blvd Unit 19 Available 07/06/20 Must See Two Bedroom Condo! - This super cute two bedroom, two and half bath townhome style condo is a must see! Located on the south end of town giving you great access into Hyalite and to campus! Unit
1603 W. Koch
1603 West Koch Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - 2+ Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse W/D in unit 1 car garage Pet negotiable Electric heat Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual tour https://poly.google.
3378 North 27th Avenue - 208
3378 N 27th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
929 sqft
Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet Two Bathrooms Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz
2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B
2220 East Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO IN BAXTER SPRINGS - These 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condos are located within the Baxter Springs Condominiums and feature a variety of luxuries.
825 Forest Glen Unit E
825 Forestglen Dr, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
825 Forest Glen Unit E Available 06/12/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom No Pets Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Garage Water & Sewer Included Gas Heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101
3234 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1013 sqft
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101 Available 07/10/20 Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet Two Bathrooms Sweeping
1652 Tempest Court #307
1652 Tempest Court, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - High Quality Construction Spacious 2 BED & 2 BATH OVER 1100 sq.ft. With many Luxury Upgrades: -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counter tops -20ft.
1410 Bohart Lane Unit A
1410 Bohart Lane, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
1410 Bohart Lane Unit A Available 06/23/20 2 Bedroom on the East Gallatin - This house has the East Gallatin in the back yard. 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs and 2 rooms and a bath downstairs. Close to downtown Bozeman. Washer/Dryer included.
350 Water Lily - 13
350 Water Lily Drive, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1037 sqft
Introducing the solution to your housing desires. Located just behind Billion, this 16 unit complex has a beautiful view of the Bridger's across the field to the east! One first floor unit available mid February.
3014 W. Villard Unit A
3014 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
$1325- 2 bedroom 2 bathroom centrally located condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo Washer and dryer in unit 1 Car garage W/S/T included Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual
Results within 1 mile of Bozeman
65 Chestnut Grove Ave
65 Chestnut Grove Avenue, King Arthur Park, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1107 sqft
65 Chestnut Grove Avenue - 2 bdrm, 2 bath, plus loft townhouse. Close to park and pond. Unit has two parking spaces as well as a shed for extra storage. No Smoking, Off Gooch Hill Rd. There is a required $15/month PDLW.