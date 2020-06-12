/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bozeman, MT
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
90 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3018 West Villard St
3018 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3018 West Villard St - Unit D Available 07/01/20 3018 West Villard Street Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath unit with hardwood floors in living room and hall. Both bedrooms have newer carpet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Enterprise Blvd Unit 19
410 Enterprise Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
410 Enterprise Blvd Unit 19 Available 07/06/20 Must See Two Bedroom Condo! - This super cute two bedroom, two and half bath townhome style condo is a must see! Located on the south end of town giving you great access into Hyalite and to campus! Unit
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
228 S. 18th #3
228 South 18th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom walking distance to Campus - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 8-Plex Washer & Dryer Hookups Off Street Parking Water & Sewer Included Electric Heating No Pets Allowed (RLNE5783055)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1603 W. Koch
1603 West Koch Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - 2+ Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse W/D in unit 1 car garage Pet negotiable Electric heat Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual tour https://poly.google.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3378 North 27th Avenue - 208
3378 N 27th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1105 sqft
Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet Two Bathrooms Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3374 North 27th Avenue - 104
3374 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
929 sqft
Explorer Units: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom - The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: Expansive Bedroom Closets Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances LVT Wood-Tone
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
939 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit Expansive Bedroom Closets Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances LVT Wood-Tone Flooring Washer/Dryer Exterior Storage
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B
2220 East Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO IN BAXTER SPRINGS - These 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condos are located within the Baxter Springs Condominiums and feature a variety of luxuries.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit A
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
825 Forest Glen Unit E
825 Forestglen Dr, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom No Pets Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Garage Water & Sewer Included Gas Heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual tour https://poly.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 North 27th Avenue - 205
3230 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1032 sqft
Explorer Units-2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - EXPLORER The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: Expansive Bedroom Closets Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances LVT Wood-Tone
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3323 N 27th Ave #5
3323 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3323 N 27th Ave #5 Available 07/20/20 2 Bedroom Capstone Condo - This is a highly desirable condo in the Capstone COA. Conveniently located in the Cattail Creek Subdivision, close to Target & Costco. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 W. Koch
1908 W Koch St, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom-5 Mins from Campus - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom No pets allowed 4-Plex Washer and dryer hookups 1 Car detached garage Water/Sewer included Electric heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
316 1/2 N. 11th
316 1/2 N 11th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Pets negotiable Duplex Street-Parking Washer/Dryer Hookups Gas heating Basement Apartment (RLNE3749506)
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3266 North 27th Avenue - 107
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
994 sqft
3266 North 27th Avenue - 107 Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous Brand New ADA Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms - This Timberline unit offers another luxury option: ADA Compliant Unit Approx. 1032 Sq. Ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
226 S. 18th Unit B
226 S 18th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
226 S.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101
3234 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1186 sqft
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101 Available 07/10/20 Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet Two Bathrooms Sweeping
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
418 S. 11TH
418 South 11th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
418 S. 11TH Available 07/01/20 2BD/1BA 2 BLOCKS FROM MSU - This classic home located just a 3 minute walk away from the university. This home was built in 1914 originally but thankfully has had a few updated since then.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 West Dickerson # 58
2200 West Dickerson Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Townhouse-Walking distance to MSU Campus - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Condo Washer and Dryer in Unit No Pets Detached Garage Gas Heat Fireplace Water/ Sewer included in rent Walking Distance to campus No Pets Allowed (RLNE3297218)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 S. Black Unit #3
1515 South Black Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 4-Plex near MSU and a park.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1652 Tempest Court #307
1652 Tempest Court, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - High Quality Construction Spacious 2 BED & 2 BATH OVER 1100 sq.ft. With many Luxury Upgrades: -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counter tops -20ft.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Bohart Lane Unit A
1410 Bohart Lane, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
1410 Bohart Lane Unit A Available 06/23/20 2 Bedroom on the East Gallatin - This house has the East Gallatin in the back yard. 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs and 2 rooms and a bath downstairs. Close to downtown Bozeman. Washer/Dryer included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
709 South 16th Ave
709 South 16th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
South 16th Beautiful Craftsman Style Apartment Close to MSU - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment has hardwood floors through out with built in cabinets and a cozy fireplace.