75 Apartments for rent in Gallatin County, MT📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
160 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1611 W Koch St 29
1611 West Koch Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1544 sqft
Unit 29 Available 08/15/20 Centrally Located Condo - Property Id: 323766 Centrally located and renovated! Featuring: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Granite countertops, Single car attached garage, ~1544 sq ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3016 W Villard St
3016 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$600
1308 sqft
Master Bedroom In 3 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 320801 *Please contact me ONLY IF you are a non-smoker (of any kind) and have no pets and no criminal record *Pictures are of empty apartment and of another time when there was different
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1711 Terrace Ave
1711 Terrace Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large two-bedroom - Property Id: 323846 We have available for rent a 2 bedroom 1 bath. This sunny lower unit, is spacious and centrally located in Bozeman. Water, and sewer are included with rent We allow 1 cat. No dogs please.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
526 Westwood Circle
526 Westwood Circle, Belgrade, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1554 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Westwood Circle LLC - Property Id: 88946 Fenced yard with underground sprinklers. Nice neighborhood by schools. Pets negotiable. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3505 Fallon St #C35
3505 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
3505 Fallon St #C35 Available 07/24/20 Cozy Up In This Great 2 bed/1bath Condo! - You will definitely love this 2 bed/1 bath condo with balcony! Great location close to new development on the west side, Bozeman Pond, and great schools.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4000 Richman Road
4000 Richman Road, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1715 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Richman Road - Property Id: 318003 3 bedroom 2 bath with den and an extra large shop. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4000-richman-road-belgrade-mt/318003 Property Id 318003 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5951555)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4050 Opal St
4050 Opal Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1356 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3/2 House w/attached garage, Regional Park nearby! - Property Id: 319591 Open concept home near the Regional Park, the new high school, and easy access to groceries, shopping, restaurants and more! Available mid-Aug, month to
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
21 North 4th Ave. B
21 North 4th Avenue East, Three Forks, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
21 North 4th Unit B - Property Id: 56745 This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located REALLY close to the school. (like across the street-close) Please go to www.ThreeForksRentals.com to get an application.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
520 Milwaukee St.
520 Milwaukee Street, Three Forks, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Available 08/01/20 520 Milwaukee - Property Id: 163619 THIS property is NO LONGER BLUE!!!! We have actually painted it and it's now Grey with green trim. But have not taken new pictures. Please go to www.ThreeForksRentals.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
501 N Hunters Way
501 Hunters Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
501 N Hunters Way Available 08/05/20 - Nice one level 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with it's owner sprinklers and water. Semi-open galley kitchen to living room with attached single garage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
501 S. 15th Ave. Unit 2
501 South 15th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
501 S. 15th Ave. Unit 2 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Near MSU! Small Pets Welcome! - Great upper level, 2 bed 1 bath apartment just a few blocks from campus! Shared fenced backyard with downstairs unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
316 N. 11th
316 North 11th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit in Duplex - 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Pets Negotiable Duplex Washer & Dryer in Unit 1 Car Garage Gas Heating Close to Chief Joseph Middle School Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
226 E. River Rock
226 East River Rock Road, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1850 sqft
226 E. River Rock Available 08/26/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms House 2 Car garage Washer and dryer Hookups 1850 sf sprinklers fenced yard w/ patio 10x12 shed (RLNE5924938)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
416 N. 19th Unit B Unit B Lower
416 N 19th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pets Allowed Downstairs Unit Washer and Dryer hookups 1 Car Garage Water, Sewer, Gas, and Electric Included up to $200 Gas Heat Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care Please copy the
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
713 South 16th Avenue
713 South 16th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
713 South 16th Avenue Available 08/17/20 Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement apartment. Close to MSU - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement apartment available in a tri-plex. Washer & Dryer, spacious living room, shared back yard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
893 Forestglen Dr Unit G
893 Forestglen Drive, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
893 Forestglen Dr Unit G Available 08/13/20 Partially Furnished 3 bed/2 bath condo! - Conveniently located in a desired neighborhood - near schools, parks and shopping. This condo has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1
2124 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1454 sqft
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 Available 08/13/20 Very Nice 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home! Great Value! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit has a bright, open concept first floor, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Hemlock St. #202
216 Hemlock Street, Manhattan, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
216 Hemlock St. #202 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper level condo in Manhattan - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper level condo in Manhattan. It has an open floor plan with newer appliances including a dishwasher and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110
228 Cottonwood Road, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment near Ferguson Farm! - Great two bed, one and half bath ground-level, centrally located condo. Unit features hardwood flooring, a private patio and an open concept space. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3026 West Villard Unit 2D
3026 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Ground Level 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a ground level 2 bedroom condo in a fantastic location. 2 bedrooms, tons of closet space and two full baths. There is a nice patio right on the common corridor, and a one car detached garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Covey Ct. Unit A
103 Covey Ct, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1561 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo in Four Corners available Now! - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo in Four Corners available Now! Over sized Double car garage. Is beautifully landscaped with a patio area and fenced in yard. Each bedroom has a walk in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit B
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedroom 1.5 Centrally Located Condo - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Pet Friendly Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage Water, sewer, trash included in Rent Gas heating (RLNE5874485)
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2704 Olivine
2704 Olivine Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
2704 Olivine Available 08/10/20 - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom manufactured home in center of Bozeman, great neighborhood, water, sewer and garbage is paid. Close to shopping, groceries, transportation, and schools.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bozeman, Helena, Belgrade, and Butte-Silver Bow have apartments for rent.