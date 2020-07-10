/
apartments with washer dryer
38 Apartments for rent in Bozeman, MT with washer-dryer
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at
416 N. 19th Unit B Unit B Lower
416 N 19th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
416 N.
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D
205 Pondera Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D Available 08/07/20 205 North Pondera Avenue Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath close to MSU. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well as a single car detached garage. Owner pays sewer/water.
311 Michael Grove Unit F
311 Michael Grove Avenue, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
311 Michael Grove Unit F Available 07/11/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom No Pets Condo Washer/ Dryer in Unit 1 Car garage Water/ Sewer/ Trash included in rent Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into
105 W Main St Unit 6A
105 W Main St, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$2,890
1000 sqft
105 W Main St Unit 6A Available 08/01/20 All Inclusive! Luxury Furnished Condo: Top Floor of Historic Baxter on Main Street, Short Term Options - Available for short or long term lease. Minimum 28-day stay.
2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B
2220 East Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO IN BAXTER SPRINGS - These 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condos are located within the Baxter Springs Condominiums and feature a variety of luxuries.
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
994 sqft
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Brand New Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101
3234 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1013 sqft
Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: • Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry •
713 South 16th Avenue
713 South 16th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
713 South 16th Avenue Available 08/17/20 Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement apartment. Close to MSU - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement apartment available in a tri-plex. Washer & Dryer, spacious living room, shared back yard.
397 Stafford Ave
397 Stafford Avenue, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
ADU in Valley West - Property Id: 315778 Great ADU above the garage in the highly sought after Valley West. Fully furnished one bedroom/one bath apartment. Laundry area in unit.
205 S. Yellowstone, Unit B
205 South Yellowstone Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
205 S. Yellowstone, Unit B Available 08/07/20 Nice spacious townhome in a central location - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath town home in a convenient location.
3509 Ravalli Street
3509 Ravalli Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1618 sqft
3 bed 2 bath single family home. Very close to Hyalite Elementary School. Home has A/C and walk in closet in master. Washer dryer included. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. 1 small dog allowed with additional deposit.
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110
228 Cottonwood Road, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110 Available 07/13/20 2 Bedroom Apartment near Ferguson Farm! - Great two bed, one and half bath ground-level, centrally located condo. Unit features hardwood flooring, a private patio and an open concept space.
19 1/2 E Lamme Street
19 1/2 E Lamme St, Bozeman, MT
Studio
$1,650
Block M Ground Level Studio - Do not miss a rare opportunity to live right downtown Bozeman! The renowned Block M Condos sit on Lamme street a block away from Main Street and all that downtown Bozeman has to offer.
3018 West Villard St
3018 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
3018 West Villard Street Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath unit with hardwood floors in living room and hall. Both bedrooms have newer carpet.
2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7
2342 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer Condo - You don't want to miss this unit! Well-designed home features an open floor plan with high end finishes including beautiful cabinetry & stainless appliances.
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone Flooring • Washer/Dryer •
505 S. 20th Ave
505 S 20th Ave, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Upper level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage. Close to campus! Has new washer and dryer in the unit. Small dog is negotiable. included: water / sewer / trash / lawn / snow Lower level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage.
903 W. Villard
903 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 4 Plex Shared Washer and Dryer 1 Car Detached Garage Gas Heating Upstairs Unit Wood Floors Sprinkler System Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a
3230 North 27th Avenue - 205
3230 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
994 sqft
Explorer Units-2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - EXPLORER The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone
625 North 5th Avenue - S
625 North 5th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Great downtown condo for rent on the Northside! This 3 bed 2.5 bath has a 1 car attached garage. Open kitchen and living room space. Upgraded finishes and remodeled last year.
18 E Beall - 1/2
18 East Beall Street, Bozeman, MT
Studio
$1,250
600 sqft
Are you looking for something small yet beautiful to come home to? If so, this luxurious studio is for you! Located just a few blocks from Downtown Bozeman, this Block M Studio will not leave you disappointed! This ground level studio boasts
2796 Catalyst Street - B
2796 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new high end flooring throughout. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco.
3014 W. Villard Unit A
3014 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
$1325- 2 bedroom 2 bathroom centrally located condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo Washer and dryer in unit 1 Car garage W/S/T included Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual