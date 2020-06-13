Apartment List
35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bozeman, MT

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
90 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3374 North 27th Avenue - 104
3374 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
923 sqft
Explorer Units: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom - The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: Expansive Bedroom Closets Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances LVT Wood-Tone

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3266 North 27th Avenue - 107
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
994 sqft
3266 North 27th Avenue - 107 Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous Brand New ADA Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms - This Timberline unit offers another luxury option: ADA Compliant Unit Approx. 1032 Sq. Ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3841 Kimberwicke Street
3841 Kimberwicke Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful construction in Baxter Meadows! This unit is a three bedroom two and a half bathroom with a modern flair. Second story outdoor deck offers great views.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
316 1/2 N. 11th
316 1/2 N 11th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Pets negotiable Duplex Street-Parking Washer/Dryer Hookups Gas heating Basement Apartment Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3230 North 27th Avenue - 205
3230 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1032 sqft
Explorer Units-2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - EXPLORER The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: Expansive Bedroom Closets Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances LVT Wood-Tone

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 S. Black Unit #3
1515 South Black Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 4-Plex near MSU and a park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 W. Koch
1603 West Koch Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - 2+ Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse W/D in unit 1 car garage Pet negotiable Electric heat Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual tour https://poly.google.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
939 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit Expansive Bedroom Closets Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances LVT Wood-Tone Flooring Washer/Dryer Exterior Storage

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1652 Tempest Court #307
1652 Tempest Court, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - High Quality Construction Spacious 2 BED & 2 BATH OVER 1100 sq.ft. With many Luxury Upgrades: -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counter tops -20ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3378 North 27th Avenue - 208
3378 N 27th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
929 sqft
Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet Two Bathrooms Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 N. 19th
410 North 19th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
$1,350
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex - 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Duplex Washer and Dryer Hookups Off-street Parking Gas Heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual tour https://poly.google.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
418 S. 11TH
418 South 11th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
418 S. 11TH Available 07/01/20 2BD/1BA 2 BLOCKS FROM MSU - This classic home located just a 3 minute walk away from the university. This home was built in 1914 originally but thankfully has had a few updated since then.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
226 S. 18th Unit B
226 S 18th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
226 S.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101
3234 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1186 sqft
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101 Available 07/10/20 Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet Two Bathrooms Sweeping

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35
3345 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
3345 N. 27th Ave Ste 35 Available 06/16/20 Charming & Pet Friendly, 2 Bedroom Condo Near Costco! - Charming and quiet 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Flathead Ave
410 Flathead Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
$2,200
410 Flathead Ave Available 06/25/20 Spacious Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Must See! - This beautiful home was recently remodel with a modern feel. The living space has ample natural light and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2948 Warbler Way Unit C
2948 Warbler Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Dog friendly 3 Bedroom Condo! - This three bedroom, two and a half bath condo is conveniently located in the Cattail HOA, giving you great access to Bozeman and its greater valleys.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
617 N 5th Ave Unit C
617 South 5th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom Condo near Downtown! - Great 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo just off Peach St. Includes 1 car garage and washer/dryer. Lawn care & water/sewer/trash included in rent. Tenant is responsible for gas/electric & snow removal.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
412 Golden Valley
412 Golden Valley Drive, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Loads of space! Two car garage with openers! In-unit laundry! Fenced Yard!! Tons of parking space! Large bedrooms with closets. NEW carpet, FRESH paint and MODERN lighting! This place has it all.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
350 Water Lily - 13
350 Water Lily Drive, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1037 sqft
Introducing the solution to your housing desires. Located just behind Billion, this 16 unit complex has a beautiful view of the Bridger's across the field to the east! One first floor unit available mid February.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
915 Ferguson Avenue
915 Ferguson Ave, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
Come check out this stunning home! Walking in the front door, you will find a fantastic living room to your left, complete with a beautiful gas fireplace. To your right, the first of four bedrooms, perfect for an office with a view.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2796 Catalyst Street - B
2796 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new high end flooring throughout. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3014 W. Villard Unit A
3014 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
$1325- 2 bedroom 2 bathroom centrally located condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo Washer and dryer in unit 1 Car garage W/S/T included Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bozeman, MT

Finding an apartment in Bozeman that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

