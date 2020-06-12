50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bozeman, MT

/
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!!
1612 W. Olive #8
1612 West Olive Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1612 W. Olive #8
2709 Crab Tree St.
2709 Crab Tree St, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
2709 Crab Tree St.
2948 Warbler Way Unit C
2948 Warbler Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Dog friendly 3 Bedroom Condo! - This three bedroom, two and a half bath condo is conveniently located in the Cattail HOA, giving you great access to Bozeman and its greater valleys.
617 N 5th Ave Unit C
617 South 5th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom Condo near Downtown! - Great 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo just off Peach St. Includes 1 car garage and washer/dryer. Lawn care & water/sewer/trash included in rent. Tenant is responsible for gas/electric & snow removal.
2726 Crab Tree St.
2726 Crab Tree St, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2726 Crab Tree St. Available 06/19/20 3 bedroom 2 bathroom close to mall - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom spacious manufactured home in Babcock Vista. Washer dryer hook-ups, water, sewer, trash, and lawn mowing included. No pets and no smoking.
2938 Warbler Way #8
2938 Warbler Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
2938 Warbler Way #8 Available 06/24/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Unit Waiting For You To Make It Home! - This unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. Conveniently located - just minutes from shopping, schools, restaurants, trails and parks.
1731 W Kagy Blvd
1731 West Kagy Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
Top Location Condo! - This very spacious four bedroom,3.
509 Cutting St
509 Cutting Street, Bozeman, MT
Available 08/15/20 1970s Split-Level Home - Property Id: 117196 This 1970s split-level home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open kitchen, living, and dining room area upstairs.
714 W Olive St
714 West Olive Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
Downtown, 3 Bedroom House! - Charming, downtown three bedroom, two bath home is located just blocks from Copper Park and downtown Bozeman! Enjoy a quick walk to campus, parks, shopping, and breweries! Home features hardwood floors, nice size yard,
207 N Hunters Way Unit A
207 N Hunters Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
3 bed/2.5 bath Condo In A Great Location! - This three bedroom, two bath condo has been well maintained and is centrally located to everything in Bozeman. This unit has a garage and water/sewer, snow removal and lawn care are included with rent.
3841 Kimberwicke Street
3841 Kimberwicke Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful construction in Baxter Meadows! This unit is a three bedroom two and a half bathroom with a modern flair. Second story outdoor deck offers great views.
2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7
2342 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1556 sqft
Newer Condo - You don't want to miss this unit! Well-designed home features an open floor plan with high end finishes including beautiful cabinetry & stainless appliances.
2220 Sourdough Rd
2220 Sourdough Road, Bozeman, MT
2220 Sourdough Rd Available 08/05/20 2220 Sourdough Road - 4 bed, 2 bath, unit minutes to MSU. The large living room features a gas fireplace. Master bedroom has a private bath with large walk-in closet.
425 N Montana
425 North Montana Avenue, Bozeman, MT
425 N Montana Available 06/17/20 Gorgeous Downtown Home! - Don't miss out on this amazing property, only two blocks from main street in Downtown Bozeman! With easy access to public transit, the elementary school, parks and so much more, this private
3075 Cameawaite Unit B
3075 Cameahwait St, Bozeman, MT
Spacious Condo Available Now! - Four bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse! This great townhouse is tucked away allowing peace and quite from the regular traffic in town.There is a two car attached garage and off street parking.
905 W. Villard
905 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Apartment - 3 Bedrooms 1.
3321 Warbler Way Unit C
3321 Warbler Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3321 Warbler Way Unit C Available 06/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 4 Plex - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 4 Plex W/D in unit 2 Car garage Water and sewer utilities included Gas heat No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE3207712)
2717 West Villard
2717 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
*** Very Cute House - 3Bed 2Bath *** - This is a very Cute house on Villard with vinyl flooring. Here are the highlights: - Beautiful house with open floor plan - One level house - Backs up to open space.
2961 N.27TH AVE #20
2961 N 27th Ave, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Comfortable 3/BD 2.5/BA Townhome - This property, nestled in a wonderful little neighborhood and is a two story, three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home.
412 Golden Valley
412 Golden Valley Drive, Bozeman, MT
Loads of space! Two car garage with openers! In-unit laundry! Fenced Yard!! Tons of parking space! Large bedrooms with closets. NEW carpet, FRESH paint and MODERN lighting! This place has it all.
2827 N 27th Ave #2
2827 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1635 sqft
Spacious condo behind Target and Outlaw Brewing. 2 car attached garage. Spacious master bedroom & bathroom with walk in closet. Washer/Dryer Included. Hardwood floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms. *3 Bedroom *2.
3766 Palm Street - 1
3766 Palm Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1956 sqft
Are you looking for a great place to call home? This is the perfect place for you! Complete with 3 master bedrooms - yes you read that right - each bedroom has an en suite bath and walk in closet, this house is perfect for someone looking for a
915 Ferguson Avenue
915 Ferguson Ave, Bozeman, MT
Come check out this stunning home! Walking in the front door, you will find a fantastic living room to your left, complete with a beautiful gas fireplace. To your right, the first of four bedrooms, perfect for an office with a view.