Apartment List
/
MT
/
bozeman
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Bozeman, MT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
90 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 W Mendenhall St 506
5 West Mendenhall Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$2,650
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 West Unit 506 - Property Id: 89820 1 Bedroom 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Flathead Ave
410 Flathead Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
$2,200
410 Flathead Ave Available 06/25/20 Spacious Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Must See! - This beautiful home was recently remodel with a modern feel. The living space has ample natural light and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Enterprise Blvd Unit 19
410 Enterprise Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
410 Enterprise Blvd Unit 19 Available 07/06/20 Must See Two Bedroom Condo! - This super cute two bedroom, two and half bath townhome style condo is a must see! Located on the south end of town giving you great access into Hyalite and to campus! Unit

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1731 W Kagy Blvd
1731 West Kagy Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Top Location Condo! - This very spacious four bedroom,3.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Cutting St
509 Cutting Street, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/15/20 1970s Split-Level Home - Property Id: 117196 This 1970s split-level home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open kitchen, living, and dining room area upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3841 Kimberwicke Street
3841 Kimberwicke Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful construction in Baxter Meadows! This unit is a three bedroom two and a half bathroom with a modern flair. Second story outdoor deck offers great views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7
2342 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1556 sqft
Newer Condo - You don't want to miss this unit! Well-designed home features an open floor plan with high end finishes including beautiful cabinetry & stainless appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3378 North 27th Avenue - 208
3378 N 27th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1105 sqft
Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet Two Bathrooms Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3374 North 27th Avenue - 104
3374 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
929 sqft
Explorer Units: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom - The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: Expansive Bedroom Closets Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances LVT Wood-Tone

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4130 Renova Lane
4130 Renova Lane, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
4130 Renova Lane Available 08/04/20 New One Bedroom - Partially Furnished - Great Location- Available Now! - This new, One Bedroom, One Bathroom apartment - 600sqft. Unit is partially furnished - everything included is in the photos and will stay.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
939 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit Expansive Bedroom Closets Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances LVT Wood-Tone Flooring Washer/Dryer Exterior Storage

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
425 N Montana
425 North Montana Avenue, Bozeman, MT
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
425 N Montana Available 06/17/20 Gorgeous Downtown Home! - Don't miss out on this amazing property, only two blocks from main street in Downtown Bozeman! With easy access to public transit, the elementary school, parks and so much more, this private

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 North 27th Avenue - 205
3230 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1032 sqft
Explorer Units-2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - EXPLORER The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: Expansive Bedroom Closets Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances LVT Wood-Tone

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3266 North 27th Avenue - 107
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
994 sqft
3266 North 27th Avenue - 107 Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous Brand New ADA Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms - This Timberline unit offers another luxury option: ADA Compliant Unit Approx. 1032 Sq. Ft.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101
3234 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1186 sqft
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101 Available 07/10/20 Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet Two Bathrooms Sweeping

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1652 Tempest Court #307
1652 Tempest Court, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - High Quality Construction Spacious 2 BED & 2 BATH OVER 1100 sq.ft. With many Luxury Upgrades: -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counter tops -20ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
709 South 16th Ave
709 South 16th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
South 16th Beautiful Craftsman Style Apartment Close to MSU - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment has hardwood floors through out with built in cabinets and a cozy fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3345 N. 27th Ave Unit 35
3345 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
3345 N. 27th Ave Ste 35 Available 07/01/20 Charming & Pet Friendly, 2 Bedroom Condo Near Costco! - Charming and quiet 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2827 N 27th Ave #2
2827 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1635 sqft
Spacious condo behind Target and Outlaw Brewing. 2 car attached garage. Spacious master bedroom & bathroom with walk in closet. Washer/Dryer Included. Hardwood floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms. *3 Bedroom *2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
915 Ferguson Avenue
915 Ferguson Ave, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
Come check out this stunning home! Walking in the front door, you will find a fantastic living room to your left, complete with a beautiful gas fireplace. To your right, the first of four bedrooms, perfect for an office with a view.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2580 Milkhouse Avenue - 1
2580 Milkhouse Lane, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1654 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 3BR/2.5BA Condo across the park from Chief Joseph Middle School! This stunning home will blow you away with it's stunning views and beautiful finishes. Walking in the front door, you will find yourself in the home's great room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
3697 Laduke St
3697 Laduke Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1850 sqft
3BR/2.5BA condo. This property is located across the street from the Gallatin County Regional Park. Gorgeous views of the Bridgers that will remain! Finishes are top notch and beautiful.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2796 Catalyst Street - B
2796 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new high end flooring throughout. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bozeman, MT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bozeman renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Bozeman 2 BedroomsBozeman 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBozeman 3 BedroomsBozeman Apartments with Balcony
Bozeman Apartments with GarageBozeman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBozeman Apartments with Parking
Bozeman Apartments with Washer-DryerBozeman Dog Friendly ApartmentsBozeman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Four Corners, MT