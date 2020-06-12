Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Helena, MT

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Greenwood Dr.
116 Greenwood Drive, Helena, MT
1 Bedroom
$500
Utilities Included! Room for Rent - Property Id: 36395 Hello! I have a room for rent that is currently available. Rent is $500/month and includes everything (even internet!). Bathroom is shared with one other tenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1038 Butte Avenue
1038 Butte Avenue, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1247 sqft
1038 Butte Avenue Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Dog Friendly Property - This 3 bedroom 1 bath property is the main floor level of a house that has a basement apartment.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
828 Madison Ave
828 Madison Avenue, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Madison Duplex - Property Id: 254759 3 bedroom, 1 non-compliant, duplex apartment with 2 full bathrooms, patio, and small garage underneath. This duplex is owner occupied on corner lot of Hauser Blvd and Madison Avenue.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1006 Breckenridge Street
1006 Breckenridge Street, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1116 sqft
Two Bedroom Furnished Home with fenced in yard! Pet Friendly! - **Due to the Shelter-in-Place order, we will not be doing any showings until 4/13** This partially furnished two bedroom home features a bonus loft area, washer and dryer, off street
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3810 Green Meadow Dr
3810 Green Meadow Drive, Helena Valley West Central, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
800 sqft
Available 04/20/20 2 bedroom w/ garage on acreage - Property Id: 252795 Available APRIL 20. This GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom unit is located one mile off of Custer Ave on Green Meadow Drive giving it a rural feel but close to town.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3225 Le Grande Cannon Blvd
3225 Le Grande Cannon Boulevard, Helena West Side, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1224 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Views! 2-BR/2Ba Home for Rent - Property Id: 251096 Helena West Side.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
7265 Rosemary Drive
7265 Rosemary Drive, Helena Valley West Central, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
Pet Friendly - Three Bedroom Home on Corner Lot! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the valley sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
5611 Mountain Heritage Road C
5611 Mountain Heritage Road, Helena Valley Northeast, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
New Custom 2 Bd/ 2.5 Ba, Gourment Kitchen Granite - Property Id: 76 New Built Custom 2 Bed/ 2 1/2 Bath, Granite, Stainless gourmet kitchen, Tile floors 9' ceilings, Office. 1600sq, attached garage. Views of the lake & City.
Welcome to Helena, Montana! This state capital has a rich history and incredible panoramic scenery. All it’s missing is you, so let’s look at some apartments for rent.
Life in Helena

Located in western Montana, Helena was founded in 1864 after the discovery of gold in a nearby gulch. The city developed quickly and has thrived ever since.

In case you hadn’t figured it out already, Helena is known for its beautiful scenery and proximity to wilderness and outdoor recreation. The city is literally surrounded by national forests, including the Lewis and Clark, Beaverhead and Helena National Forests.

As an urban area, Helena mostly has a small town feel without the lingering troubles of many small American cities. As the state capital, Helena has maintained a strong economy and a dedication to preserving its rich history in the process.

If you’re looking for new construction, old Victorian homes or something in between, Helena’s got your number. The neighborhood you end up in will probably be determined by what type of apartment rental you’re looking for.

Let’s start with those old Victorian houses. These homes have now been divided into well-maintained and charming multifamily dwellings. Yes, they may be a bit drafty, but the ornate details and amazing character of these apartment rentals will make up for your heating bills. Check in the southern central and northwestern portions of town to find this type of rental. Two bedrooms of this kind generally go for $700-$900.

If new construction and amenities is more your speed, check in the northeastern portion of town close to the hospital. There’s been a lot of new development in the form of condominium and apartment complexes that have more amenities than their Victorian counterparts. You can occasionally find an odd rental home available in this area, as well. Additionally, these developments will put you in close proximity to shopping and dining. Many complexes also have gyms and clubhouses. Two bedrooms here also range from $700-$900.

Just north of the city center has a great rental market, with studio apartments and short term leases available. Two bedrooms here range from $550-$750.

As an outdoorsy town, Helena is fairly welcoming to beasts of all sizes and shapes. Pet-friendly apartments shouldn’t be too hard to find across all neighborhoods. Some rental agencies, however, may require an additional deposit for your pooch.

So welcome to Helena! Enjoy the scenery in wild, wonderful Montana!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Helena?
The average rent price for Helena rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,090.
What cities do people live in to commute to Helena?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Helena from include Butte-Silver Bow.

