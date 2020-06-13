/
/
bozeman
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
89 Apartments for rent in Bozeman, MT📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
90 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
509 Cutting St
509 Cutting Street, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/15/20 1970s Split-Level Home - Property Id: 117196 This 1970s split-level home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open kitchen, living, and dining room area upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3374 North 27th Avenue - 104
3374 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
929 sqft
Explorer Units: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom - The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: Expansive Bedroom Closets Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances LVT Wood-Tone
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3266 North 27th Avenue - 107
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1090 sqft
3266 North 27th Avenue - 107 Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous Brand New ADA Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms - This Timberline unit offers another luxury option: ADA Compliant Unit Approx. 1032 Sq. Ft.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3841 Kimberwicke Street
3841 Kimberwicke Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful construction in Baxter Meadows! This unit is a three bedroom two and a half bathroom with a modern flair. Second story outdoor deck offers great views.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
316 1/2 N. 11th
316 1/2 N 11th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Pets negotiable Duplex Street-Parking Washer/Dryer Hookups Gas heating Basement Apartment Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3230 North 27th Avenue - 205
3230 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
994 sqft
Explorer Units-2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - EXPLORER The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: Expansive Bedroom Closets Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances LVT Wood-Tone
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3323 N 27th Ave #5
3323 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3323 N 27th Ave #5 Available 07/20/20 2 Bedroom Capstone Condo - This is a highly desirable condo in the Capstone COA. Conveniently located in the Cattail Creek Subdivision, close to Target & Costco. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 S. Black Unit #3
1515 South Black Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 4-Plex near MSU and a park.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3321 Warbler Way Unit C
3321 Warbler Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3321 Warbler Way Unit C Available 06/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 4 Plex - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 4 Plex W/D in unit 2 Car garage Water and sewer utilities included Gas heat No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE3207712)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 W. Koch
1603 West Koch Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - 2+ Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse W/D in unit 1 car garage Pet negotiable Electric heat Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual tour https://poly.google.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
825 Forest Glen Unit E
825 Forestglen Dr, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom No Pets Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Garage Water & Sewer Included Gas Heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual tour https://poly.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 W. Villard
905 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Apartment - 3 Bedrooms 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
709 South 16th Ave
709 South 16th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
South 16th Beautiful Craftsman Style Apartment Close to MSU - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment has hardwood floors through out with built in cabinets and a cozy fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4130 Renova Lane
4130 Renova Lane, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
4130 Renova Lane Available 08/04/20 New One Bedroom - Partially Furnished - Great Location- Available Now! - This new, One Bedroom, One Bathroom apartment - 600sqft. Unit is partially furnished - everything included is in the photos and will stay.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7
2342 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1556 sqft
Newer Condo - You don't want to miss this unit! Well-designed home features an open floor plan with high end finishes including beautiful cabinetry & stainless appliances.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2220 Sourdough Rd
2220 Sourdough Road, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2220 Sourdough Rd Available 08/05/20 2220 Sourdough Road - 4 bed, 2 bath, unit minutes to MSU. The large living room features a gas fireplace. Master bedroom has a private bath with large walk-in closet.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
714 W Olive St
714 West Olive Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
Downtown, 3 Bedroom House! - Charming, downtown three bedroom, two bath home is located just blocks from Copper Park and downtown Bozeman! Enjoy a quick walk to campus, parks, shopping, and breweries! Home features hardwood floors, nice size yard,
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
711 South 16th Ave
711 S 16th Ave, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
711 South 16th Ave Available 06/22/20 Charming 1 bedroom apartment close to MSU - Charming and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the top floor of a historic craftsman house.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit A
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1410 Bohart Lane Unit A
1410 Bohart Lane, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
1410 Bohart Lane Unit A Available 06/23/20 2 Bedroom on the East Gallatin - This house has the East Gallatin in the back yard. 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs and 2 rooms and a bath downstairs. Close to downtown Bozeman. Washer/Dryer included.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit Expansive Bedroom Closets Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances LVT Wood-Tone Flooring Washer/Dryer Exterior Storage
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1652 Tempest Court #307
1652 Tempest Court, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - High Quality Construction Spacious 2 BED & 2 BATH OVER 1100 sq.ft. With many Luxury Upgrades: -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counter tops -20ft.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3378 North 27th Avenue - 208
3378 N 27th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
929 sqft
Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet Two Bathrooms Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen Custom Cabinetry Quartz
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bozeman rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,890.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bozeman from include Four Corners.