Last updated July 12 2020

47 Apartments for rent in Bozeman, MT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bozeman apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12
141 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
416 N. 19th Unit B Unit B Lower
416 N 19th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
416 N.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1
2124 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1454 sqft
2124 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 1 Available 08/13/20 Very Nice 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home! Great Value! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit has a bright, open concept first floor, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and garage.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3026 West Villard Unit 2D
3026 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Ground Level 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a ground level 2 bedroom condo in a fantastic location. 2 bedrooms, tons of closet space and two full baths. There is a nice patio right on the common corridor, and a one car detached garage.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
395 Stone Fly Dr
395 Stone Fly Drive, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1470 sqft
395 Stone Fly Dr Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom House with Fenced Yard! - This three bedroom, two and a half bath home on a corner lot has a great layout and convenient location – great access into Bozeman and Four Corners! Enjoy being walking

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D
205 Pondera Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D Available 08/07/20 205 North Pondera Avenue Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath close to MSU. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well as a single car detached garage. Owner pays sewer/water.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1121 SOUTH CEDARVIEW DR.
1121 North Cedarview Drive, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
1121 SOUTH CEDARVIEW DR. Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME IN AN OLDER SUBDIVISION WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING AND FENCED YARD - BRAND NEW HOME CUSTOM BUILT IN AN OLDER SUBDIVISION BY HOSPITAL WITH LOTS OF MATURE LANDSCAPING AND A LOT OF CHARACTER.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
103 Sunlight Ave
103 Sunlight Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
103 Sunlight Ave Available 08/03/20 3 Bed - Updated modular house! - This is a nice and newly updated modular house.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
311 Michael Grove Unit F
311 Michael Grove Avenue, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom No Pets Condo Washer/ Dryer in Unit 1 Car garage Water/ Sewer/ Trash included in rent Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B
2220 East Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO IN BAXTER SPRINGS - These 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condos are located within the Baxter Springs Condominiums and feature a variety of luxuries.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
228 S. 18th #3
228 South 18th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom walking distance to Campus - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 8-Plex Washer & Dryer Hookups Off Street Parking Water & Sewer Included Electric Heating No Pets Allowed (RLNE5783055)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
926 Hunters Way
926 Hunters Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
926 Hunters Way Available 09/07/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home! - Well Kept 3 bed 2 bath home in a family-oriented neighborhood. Close to shopping and parks with walking trails not far from the back patio. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
417 South 11th Ave
417 South 11th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
417 South 11th Ave Available 08/07/20 *** 3 bed, 1 bath house near MSU *** - This is a very Cute house on 11th Street with Too many amenities to list! Here are the highlights: - Very nice house Right on Edge of MSU - One level house - 1000 Square

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110
228 Cottonwood Road, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
228 S Cottonwood Rd Unit 110 Available 07/13/20 2 Bedroom Apartment near Ferguson Farm! - Great two bed, one and half bath ground-level, centrally located condo. Unit features hardwood flooring, a private patio and an open concept space.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
3018 West Villard St
3018 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
3018 West Villard Street Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath unit with hardwood floors in living room and hall. Both bedrooms have newer carpet.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
505 S. 20th Ave
505 S 20th Ave, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Upper level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage. Close to campus! Has new washer and dryer in the unit. Small dog is negotiable. included: water / sewer / trash / lawn / snow Lower level 3 bed / 1 ba unit comes with a 1 car garage.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2406 Boylan Road
2406 Boylan Road, Bozeman, MT
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2977 sqft
At almost 3000 SF of awesome living space, this house leaves little to be desired. 5br/3 bath. Built in 2010. Property is vacant and available to rent approx 08/15/2020.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit B
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2962 W. Villard Unit B Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Centrally Located Condo - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Pet Friendly Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage Water, sewer, trash included in Rent Gas heating (RLNE5874485)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1908 W. Koch
1908 W Koch St, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom-5 Mins from Campus - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom No pets allowed 4-Plex Washer and dryer hookups 1 Car detached garage Water/Sewer included Electric heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2784 Catalyst Street - D
2784 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1500 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2760 Catalyst Street - A
2760 Catalyst Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has a spacious downstairs with newer appliances. Brand new carpet upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Walk to Target and Costco. Home is situated in an area with parks all around.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
3014 W. Villard Unit A
3014 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
$1325- 2 bedroom 2 bathroom centrally located condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo Washer and dryer in unit 1 Car garage W/S/T included Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
3241 Fen Way
3241 Fen Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
3241 Fen Way Unit A Available 04/10/20 3 bed/2.5 Bath Condo! Great Location! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom condo! This two story home has a one car garage, ample storage, and gorgeous finishes.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1712 West Olive Unit #47
1712 West Olive Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1712 West Olive Unit #47 Available 08/11/20 *** Beautiful Condo *** - 2Bed 2Bath near MSU - This is a very nice apartment close to MSU! Here are the highlights: - 0.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bozeman, MT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bozeman apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

