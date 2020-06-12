/
butte silver bow
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:42 AM
8 Apartments for rent in Butte-Silver Bow, MT📍
718 West Park Street
718 West Park Street, Butte-Silver Bow, MT
1 Bedroom
$500
600 sqft
Studio Apartment near Tech - Studio apartment located near Tech. W/D is not included. Tenant is responsible for utilities. (RLNE5586626)
1135 W. Park
1135 West Park Street, Butte-Silver Bow, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1123 sqft
Walking Distance to Montana Tech - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home within minutes from Montana Tech. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703203)
675 S. Main #A
675 S Main St, Butte-Silver Bow, MT
2 Bedrooms
$650
675 S. Main #A Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled!!!! - Move In Special of $199.00 plus security deposit. $20 water fee, tenant pays electric/gas. Pet friendly. With additional deposit and $25 pet rent. (RLNE3430218)
3305 Mantle
3305 Mantle Street, Butte-Silver Bow, MT
3 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
3 Bedroom Mobile with a yard, shed and driveway. nice area.
2234 Grand Ave
2234 Grand Avenue, Butte-Silver Bow, MT
2 Bedrooms
$600
400 sqft
Open Door Management has for rent: Cute, clean and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath, nice neighborhood, large fenced yard. Getting new windows and some paint! Washer/dryer. May allow a pet for additional rent and security deposit.
1128 E Second St - B
1128 East 2nd Street, Butte-Silver Bow, MT
2 Bedrooms
$600
625 sqft
Open Door Management Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. No smoking, No pets, . W/D included. Water and gas paid by owner. You only pay electric! Heat is gas. Off street parking in the back and a big beautiful yard.
202 N Alabama
202 N Alabama St, Butte-Silver Bow, MT
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
Open Door Management has for rent: A Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Uptown Apartment. With Washer and Dryer in the unit, also has a dishwasher. Some new flooring. Water is included. N/S N/P. Walking distance to Montana Tech.
2501 Harvard Avenue
2501 Harvard Avenue, Butte-Silver Bow, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Awesome home located in a quiet, comfortable neighborhood in the flats. Old world charm with modern style and functionality.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Butte-Silver Bow rentals listed on Apartment List is $760.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Butte-Silver Bow from include Helena.