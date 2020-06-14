Apartment List
53 Apartments for rent in Bozeman, MT with garage

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
90 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
509 Cutting St
509 Cutting Street, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/15/20 1970s Split-Level Home - Property Id: 117196 This 1970s split-level home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open kitchen, living, and dining room area upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3841 Kimberwicke Street
3841 Kimberwicke Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful construction in Baxter Meadows! This unit is a three bedroom two and a half bathroom with a modern flair. Second story outdoor deck offers great views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3323 N 27th Ave #5
3323 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3323 N 27th Ave #5 Available 07/20/20 2 Bedroom Capstone Condo - This is a highly desirable condo in the Capstone COA. Conveniently located in the Cattail Creek Subdivision, close to Target & Costco. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3321 Warbler Way Unit C
3321 Warbler Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3321 Warbler Way Unit C Available 06/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 4 Plex - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 4 Plex W/D in unit 2 Car garage Water and sewer utilities included Gas heat No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE3207712)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 W. Koch
1603 West Koch Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse - 2+ Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse W/D in unit 1 car garage Pet negotiable Electric heat Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual tour https://poly.google.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
825 Forest Glen Unit E
825 Forestglen Dr, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom No Pets Condo Washer/Dryer Hookups 1 Car Garage Water & Sewer Included Gas Heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual tour https://poly.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 W. Villard
905 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms Apartment - 3 Bedrooms 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4130 Renova Lane
4130 Renova Lane, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
4130 Renova Lane Available 08/04/20 New One Bedroom - Partially Furnished - Great Location- Available Now! - This new, One Bedroom, One Bathroom apartment - 600sqft. Unit is partially furnished - everything included is in the photos and will stay.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2342 Gallatin Green Blvd Unit 7
2342 Gallatin Green Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1556 sqft
Newer Condo - You don't want to miss this unit! Well-designed home features an open floor plan with high end finishes including beautiful cabinetry & stainless appliances.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2220 Sourdough Rd
2220 Sourdough Road, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2220 Sourdough Rd Available 08/05/20 2220 Sourdough Road - 4 bed, 2 bath, unit minutes to MSU. The large living room features a gas fireplace. Master bedroom has a private bath with large walk-in closet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
714 W Olive St
714 West Olive Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
Downtown, 3 Bedroom House! - Charming, downtown three bedroom, two bath home is located just blocks from Copper Park and downtown Bozeman! Enjoy a quick walk to campus, parks, shopping, and breweries! Home features hardwood floors, nice size yard,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2962 W. Villard Unit A
2962 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1652 Tempest Court #307
1652 Tempest Court, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - High Quality Construction Spacious 2 BED & 2 BATH OVER 1100 sq.ft. With many Luxury Upgrades: -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counter tops -20ft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3075 Cameawaite Unit B
3075 Cameahwait St, Bozeman, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Condo Available Now! - Four bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse! This great townhouse is tucked away allowing peace and quite from the regular traffic in town.There is a two car attached garage and off street parking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B
2220 East Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO IN BAXTER SPRINGS - These 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condos are located within the Baxter Springs Condominiums and feature a variety of luxuries.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2200 West Dickerson # 58
2200 West Dickerson Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Townhouse-Walking distance to MSU Campus - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Condo Washer and Dryer in Unit No Pets Detached Garage Gas Heat Fireplace Water/ Sewer included in rent Walking Distance to campus No Pets Allowed (RLNE3297218)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
226 S. 18th Unit B
226 S 18th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
226 S.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1908 W. Koch
1908 W Koch St, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom-5 Mins from Campus - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom No pets allowed 4-Plex Washer and dryer hookups 1 Car detached garage Water/Sewer included Electric heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2961 N.27TH AVE #20
2961 N 27th Ave, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Comfortable 3/BD 2.5/BA Townhome - This property, nestled in a wonderful little neighborhood and is a two story, three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2717 West Villard
2717 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
*** Very Cute House - 3Bed 2Bath *** - This is a very Cute house on Villard with vinyl flooring. Here are the highlights: - Beautiful house with open floor plan - One level house - Backs up to open space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3018 West Villard St
3018 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3018 West Villard St - Unit D Available 07/01/20 3018 West Villard Street Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath unit with hardwood floors in living room and hall. Both bedrooms have newer carpet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 W Mendenhall St 506
5 West Mendenhall Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 West Unit 506 - Property Id: 89820 1 Bedroom 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Flathead Ave
410 Flathead Avenue, Bozeman, MT
Studio
$2,200
410 Flathead Ave Available 06/25/20 Spacious Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Must See! - This beautiful home was recently remodel with a modern feel. The living space has ample natural light and vaulted ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bozeman, MT

Bozeman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

