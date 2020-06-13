/
great falls
11 Apartments for rent in Great Falls, MT📍
14 Units Available
Talus
2100 26th St S, Great Falls, MT
Studio
$810
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversized windows. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-inspired pool and grilling stations. Less than five minutes from University of Great Falls.
1 Unit Available
1620 7th Ave N B
1620 7th Avenue North, Great Falls, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
2 Bedroom - Property Id: 265000 This clean basement apartment is located at 1620 7th Ave N. New Flooring and fresh paint through out. Coin operated washer and dryer at in the common area. Tenant pays electric. Heating is paid by the owner.
1 Unit Available
1106 7th Ave. S
1106 7th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available 06/16/20 Clean 2 bedroom house - Property Id: 30382 This cozy, clean 2 bedroom home is all on one level. Comes complete with fenced yard and outdoor storage.
1 Unit Available
3401 Central Ave.
3401 Central Avenue, Great Falls, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 291296 This clean 3 bedroom is located at 3401 Central Ave. This home has single car garage that can be used for a small car or storage. It also has a separate off street parking pad.
1 Unit Available
1904 19th Ave. S. B
1904 19th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 bedroom - Property Id: 21629 This clean 2 bedroom is in a quiet 4-plex. There is coin operated laundry. Within walking distance to an elementary school and both colleges.
1 Unit Available
2300 14th Avenue South #22
2300 14th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1008 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo with a Garage! **LEASING SPECIAL | $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT WITH 1 YEAR LEASE** - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with brand new carpeting throughout located close to the University of Providence, Benefis, Albertsons and
1 Unit Available
2901 8th Avenue North - 3
2901 8th Avenue North, Great Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 1 Bath Upper Apartment for rent on North Eastern side of Great Falls. Unit has an open kitchen and living room and 2 bedrooms in the back. In window air conditioning in main bedroom. In building coin-op laundry.
1 Unit Available
605 38th Street North - 1
605 38th Street North, Great Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$900
1760 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath located near Malmstrom Air Force base. Off street parking in the back and the unit also comes with a washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
1809 11th Street SW
1809 11th Street Southwest, Great Falls, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN FOX FARM! - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath home in Fox Farm. Beautiful kitchen with an island and hardwood floors. Large study with built-in desk and french doors.
1 Unit Available
223 9th Ave. South
223 9th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Available 04/05/20 Tiny 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 255873 this is a quaint little cottage just a block off 10th Ave. South. It is all newly remodeled, has a washer dryer hookup, fenced yard, small pet is negotiable street parking.
1 Unit Available
1509 16th St South
1509 16th Street South, Great Falls, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2000 sqft
4 bedroom home - Property Id: 102272 this house has lots of good things - hardwood floors, carpeting, washer dryer, fenced yard, clean well cared for lots of storage and lots of good neighbors in a great neighborhood.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Great Falls, the median rent is $509 for a studio, $513 for a 1-bedroom, $682 for a 2-bedroom, and $951 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Great Falls, check out our monthly Great Falls Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Great Falls area include Great Falls College Montana State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.