Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:11 AM

14 Ozie Ratliff Rd

14 Ozie Ratliff Rd · (909) 279-9615
Location

14 Ozie Ratliff Rd, Walthall County, MS 39667

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1707 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BECOME A HOMEOWNER!! **RENT TO OWN**Bring your design ideas to this large home sitting on 5 acres!!! Take advantage of our ***Low Down/ Low Monthly Rent to Own program. Just $1,500 Down and $850/mo, you can start on the path to homeownership. Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income. Contact Somalia Houston at (909) 279 9615 for details, with questions or to set up a showing. PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!!** If this property is not for you, please look at our website for other available homes http://www.nationwidecrllc.com/ Rent to Own tenant will be responsible for all maintenance, repairs, and utilities. ***Must have a minimum of $3,400/month (4X monthly pmt) in verifiable take-home monthly income to qualify.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd have any available units?
14 Ozie Ratliff Rd has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14 Ozie Ratliff Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walthall County.
Does 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd offer parking?
No, 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd have a pool?
No, 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd have accessible units?
No, 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Ozie Ratliff Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
