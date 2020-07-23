/
3 Apartments for rent in Pike County, MS📍
River Park
1328 Parklane Road, McComb, MS
1 Bedroom
$765
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the finest in luxury apartment living in McComb, Mississippi at River Park Apartments. Featuring spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, our community offers a variety of distinctive floor plans.
Parklane Apartments
1210 Parklane Dr, McComb, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Douglas Park and Interstate 55 offer huge incentive for residents to call this community "home." There's also an onsite pool, fitness center and clubhouse to appeal to outsiders. Units feature faux-wood flooring and in-unit laundry.
925 AVENUE G Other
925 Avenue G, Kentwood, LA
Studio
$5,729
25000 sqft
All or part. $2.75/ft. Two blocks off Interstate 55 in Kentwood city limits. 25,000 SF warehouse on 4.67 acres of land.
