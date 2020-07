Amenities

1309 Access Road, Unit D Available 08/06/20 1BD/1BA FOR RENT - Location! 1 bedroom /1 bath one mile +/- from the square and one mile +/- to campus. Available August 2020. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Rent is $650 with a deposit of $650.



More photos to come!



Text, Email or Call to schedule a showing.



Mississippi Property Group, LLC.

PH: 662-550-3054, Ext. 1



(RLNE5881353)