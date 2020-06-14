Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS with garage

Oxford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 10:56am
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Eagle Point Loop
122 Eagle Pointe Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
122 Eagle Point Loop Available 08/10/20 Eagle Point - This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford. It is just a quick ten minute drive to campus! (RLNE4683025)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
124 Chinkapin Loop
124 Chinkapin Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
124 Chinkapin Loop Available 08/04/20 124 Chinkapin Loop - 124 Chinkapin Loop is a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Oakshire Subdivision. Huge Master, tons of closet space. Located 10 minutes from the Square.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Eagles Nest Ln
205 Eagle's Nest Lane, Oxford, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1386 sqft
205 Eagles Nest Ln Available 08/04/20 205 Eagles Nest - 205 Eagles Nest is a 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home with a double garage and fenced yard. This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1605 Buchanan Avenue
1605 Buchanan Avenue, Oxford, MS
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
1605 Buchanan Avenue Available 07/25/20 5BR/4.5BA For Rent - For Rent! 5BR/4.5BA home. Less than a half mile from square! Free standing home with a huge deck and outdoor fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
1430 University Ave. - 203
1430 University Avenue, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Now signing 2nd semester and August leases. Look and lease today and get your first month's rent free with a 12 month lease. Offering immediate move-ins for $999 per month till 7/31/20!! Pets allowed with approval and pet fee.
Results within 1 mile of Oxford

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
215 Logan Lee Loop
215 Logan Lee Loop, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
215 Logan Lee Loop Available 08/10/20 Langston Mile - Located off of Hwy 334 just south of Hwy 6. About 4 miles from campus and located in the Oxford City School District. (RLNE5414938)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Bailey Patricia
102 Bailey Patricia Ave, Lafayette County, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
102 Bailey Patricia Available 08/04/20 102 Bailey Patricia - Awesome house in Langston Mile Village located off Hwy 334 near Lafayette County Schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 Bailey Patricia
104 Bailey Patricia Ave, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
104 Bailey Patricia-Langston Mile - 104 Bailey Patricia is a 3 bed/2 ba home located in Langston Mile neighborhood. The kitchen as well as the living area are very open and the homes also boast a two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Oxford

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Forect Glen Drive
210 Forest Glen Drive, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
210 Forect Glen Drive Available 07/27/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - AVAILABLE late July, 2020! Like new condition 3 bed/2 bath single family home in the Southpointe Subdivision.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oxford, MS

Oxford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

