pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 AM
36 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$973
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1309 Access Road, Unit D
1309 Access Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$650
1309 Access Road, Unit D Available 08/06/20 1BD/1BA FOR RENT - Location! 1 bedroom /1 bath one mile +/- from the square and one mile +/- to campus. Available August 2020. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee.
205 Eagles Nest Ln
205 Eagle's Nest Lane, Oxford, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1386 sqft
205 Eagles Nest Ln Available 08/04/20 205 Eagles Nest - 205 Eagles Nest is a 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home with a double garage and fenced yard. This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford.
2100 Old Taylor Road #234
2100 Old Taylor Road, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 Old Taylor Road #234 Available 08/10/20 Turnberry - Owner is running a special. One month free with a 12 month lease rent $1475 or 12 month lease all 12 months $1350.
200 Emilee
200 Emilee Ln, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$875
985 sqft
200 Emilee Available 08/04/20 Sage Meadow - 200 Emilee Lane is a 2 bed/2 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding. These condos have an open floor plan.
1008 Creekside Place
1008 Creekside Pl, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 Creekside Place Available 08/07/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Check out this huge 3BR/3BA home! Available for early August move in. The unit is open with a large kitchen, gas fireplace and HUGE bedrooms with large closets.
1515 Pierce Avenue
1515 Pierce Avenue, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1515 Pierce Avenue Available 08/04/20 1515 Pierce Ave - 1515 Pierce Ave is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located walking distance to The Square and Olemiss. It is a pet friendly property and includes all major appliances. Offered by Broker-Owner.
213 Cotton Creek
213 Cotton Creek Cv, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
213 Cotton Creek Available 08/10/20 Cotton Creek - Located off of Old Sardis Road just 2 miles from the University. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom properties with side porch. Water and sewer are included. (RLNE4040295)
102 Private Road 3089
102 Private Road 3089, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1102 sqft
102 Private Road 3089 Available 08/01/20 Carrolton Condos - 102 Carrollton is a 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the Carrollton neighborhood. These condominiums are just off of Old Taylor road past Shiloh Place.
100 Robbins Circle
100 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.
302 Shumard Cove
302 Shumard Cove, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1770 sqft
302 Shumard Cove Available 08/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Home For Rent - FOR RENT! Available early August 2020! 3BR/2.5BA home with an open floor plan.
127 Greystone Blvd.
127 Greystone Boulevard, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
127 Greystone Blvd. Available 08/02/20 3BR/2.5BA For Rent - For Rent! Available early August, 2020. 3BR/2.5BA home with a fenced backyard in the Greystone Development off of Old Sardis Road. Pets are case by case with a non-refundable pet fee.
169 CR 162
169 County Road 162, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
169 Ashley Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Sage Meadows in West Oxford. All new appliances included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included in monthly rent.
207 Sweet Bay
207 Sweet Bay Drive, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Magnolia Grove - The town homes in Magnolia Grove subdivision are located just off of Anchorage Road from Anderson Road and less than 1 miles from campus. These 2, 3, and 4 bedroom homes come with all appliances and the lawn care is provided.
1813 Stafford Cove
1813 Stafford Cv, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$895
1289 sqft
Enjoy Taylor Pointe! Property located within 1/4 mile of Ole Miss off of Anderson Road. Spacious, quiet Townhouse subdivision. Outdoor space with privacy fences between units, perfect area for lounging, grilling, studying and enjoying the weather.
16 CR 1028
16 County Road 1028, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$800
16 CR 1028 Available 08/04/20 16 County Road 1028 - Cabin 16 CR 1028 is a cozy 2 bedroom/2 bath home located off of Anchorage Rd right across from the Hub. Ground maintenance, water, sewer, and trash are all included.
203 Emilee
203 Emilee Ln, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$875
203 Emilee Available 08/04/20 203 Emilee Lane - 2 bed/2 bath condo (RLNE4889259)
62 Snowmass cove
62 Snowmass Cv, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
62 Snowmass cove Available 08/02/20 Oxford MS Rental - (RLNE5770543)
122 Ashley Way
122 Ashley Way, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$900
122 Ashley Way Available 08/04/20 122 Ashley Way - 122 Ashley Way is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding and have an open floor plan.
122 Eagle Point Loop
122 Eagle Pointe Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
122 Eagle Point Loop Available 08/10/20 Eagle Point - Owner reduced the price . This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford. It is just a quick ten minute drive to campus! (RLNE4683025)
1605 Buchanan Avenue
1605 Buchanan Avenue, Oxford, MS
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
1605 Buchanan Avenue Available 07/25/20 5BR/4.5BA For Rent - For Rent! 5BR/4.5BA home. Less than a half mile from square! Free standing home with a huge deck and outdoor fireplace.
1104 Morgan Cove
1104 Morgan Cove, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1104 Morgan Cove Available 08/10/20 Shiloh Place - Located in a great neighborhood off of Old Taylor Road. This location is just a five minute drive from the Ole Miss campus and just ten minutes away from the historic Oxford square. (RLNE4991810)